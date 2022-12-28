With just days remaining until sports betting goes live in Ohio, residents anticipating launch day can redeem their BetMGM Ohio promo code to earn a generous $200 in site credits by using promo code PIOHIO during sign-up.

BetMGM Ohio promo code pre-registration bonus

BetMGM Sportsbook has made waves in recent years as one of the most popular and trusted sportsbooks in the country. This renowned company specializes in odds boosts bets, and has every kind of prop bet you can imagine for a multitude of betting markets.

Their promo code for Ohio users is a generous one, as $200 in site credits can be yours on Jan. 1. Those rewards are easy to redeem, especially since no initial deposit is required when you sign-up. Just use promo code PIOHIO, and you’ll see four $50 free bets in your account come launch day.

It’s important to note that should you redeem this generous pre-registration offer, you won’t be eligible to redeem their $1,000 risk-free bet welcome offer or any other welcome promotion you may come across.

What is your BetMGM Ohio promo code?

BetMGM Ohio Promo Code PIOHIO BetMGM Ohio Bonus Sign up Now and Get $200 in Site Credits on Launch Day BetMGM Ohio Promo Code T&C’s 21+, OH Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply

Steps to redeem your BetMGM Ohio promo code

Click the offer code above to be directed to BetMGM Sportsbook Click on Ohio when asked which state you’re in Click on the “sign-up” button to begin creating your account. Enter and verify your personal information Insert promo code PIOHIO into the promo code box when prompted Read your welcome offer’s Terms and Conditions and complete the creation of your account No initial deposit is required to be enrolled in this promotion When Ohio sports betting launches on Jan. 1, you’ll have $200 in site credits waiting to be redeemed These site credits will be broken up into four $50 free bets Your free bets will expire in seven days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Previewing launch day sporting action with BetMGM

When sports betting launches on Jan. 1, bettors will have a complete slate of NFL games to wager on. Week 17 of the NFL schedule has meaningful divisional games across the board with playoff implications.

Some of these games include Dolphins vs Patriots, Vikings vs Packers, and Steelers vs Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Ohio residents can also bet on the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, as they host Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

Elsewhere, the NBA has three games slated for launch day, with Celtics vs Nuggets and Kings vs Grizzlies bound to be thrillers. The NHL regular season also provides meaningful games for bettors, as top teams such as the Hurricanes, Devils, and Kraken will be in action.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.