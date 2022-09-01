Caesars are celebrating the launch of online sports betting in Kansas by allowing new users to get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® with code INQUIRERFULL.

Caesar Sportsbook’s new customer offer gives players the chance to place their first bet up to $1,250 knowing their funds won’t be gone for good should this bet lose, with 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits® also on offer.

This is a very strong offer from Caesars, with the total of $1,250 offered here only being matched by a handful of their competitors, whilst the addition of free Tier Credits and Reward Credits® also proving to be a nice touch.

Upcoming sports action with Caesars

The NFL season is almost upon us now following the last round of pre-season games taking place last weekend, with the Bills vs Rams opening proceedings on Thursday Night Football.

In the meantime, football fans have the 2022 College Football season getting started this weekend, as the 2022 gets underway with Pittsburgh vs West Virginia and Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan.

The world of soccer brings us a number of top-tier fixtures from Europe’s major leagues, with Man United vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and Sevilla vs Barcelona all taking place this weekend.

The U.S. Open is now underway following Monday’s first day of play, with one huge shock already having taken place as reigning champion Emma Raducanu was sent home via a first round exit.

There are only a few weeks left of the MLB regular season, with the post-season getting underway at the start of October and the Dodgers, Mets, Astros and Yankees all going strong.

All eyes from the boxing world will be on Canelo vs Golovkin on September 17th in what’s set to be an action-packed Super Middleweight bout.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer First bet on Caesars up to $1250 + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® Sportsbook Promo T&C’s 21+, KS Players Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply

How to Use your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Head to Caesars Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Enter code INQUIRERFULL when asked to Read the terms and conditions of the offer Finish setting up your new account Make your initial deposit and place your first sports wager If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 Tier and Rewards Credits will be issued to your account after your initial bet has settled Free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.