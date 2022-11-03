Caesars Sportsbook is giving new users the chance to get their first Thursday Night Football bet on Caesars up to $1,250 when using code INQUIRERFULL.

Caesars’ welcome offer for their sportsbook is easily one of the best you’ll come across when wagering on Thursday Night Football, with $1,250 in bonuses available for you to claim.

In order to get involved with this offer, you just need to head to their sportsbook via the offer in this piece, sign-up using your promo code, make a first deposit and place your first bet on any TNF market.

If this bet goes on to lose, you’ll get your stake back in the form of a free bet up to $1,250, with 1,000 Tier and Reward Credits also being given to you as well.

Eagles vs Texans Analysis with Caesars Sportsbook

The Eagles have been by far and away the best team in the league so far this year, with Philly winning all seven of its games so far, beating the likes of the Vikings, Cardinals and Cowboys so far.

The Eagles have had a fairly easy schedule so far, however this doesn’t take away from just how impressive Philly has been this term, with the Eagles set to soar into the playoffs with ease given their current form.

Houston hasn’t fared as well, with the Texans 1-5-1 up until this point, with their only win coming against Jacksonville in a 13-6 victory a few weeks back.

Given this, the Eagles are understandably huge favorites to claim the win today, with Philly 13-point favorites with most sportsbooks to claim the win.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to Use Your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Go Caesars Sportsbook by clicking on the offer included in this piece Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Enter promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted Fully read through the offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any TNF market If your bet is unsuccessful, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 After your first bet has settled, 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your Caesars Casino account Your free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.