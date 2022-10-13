Caesar’s generous welcome offer is ready to be claimed right now and used on any Bears vs Commanders market when using code INQUIRERFULL at sign-up.

Click here to get your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Click here to read about the best sports betting websites

INQUIRERFULL is the promo code you need to enter a sign-up in order to get your first Thursday Night Football bet on Caesars up to a huge $1,250.

To get involved, simply sign-up with their online sportsbook with code INQUIRERFULL, make your first deposit and get the stake from your first TNF bet back as a free bet up to $1,250 if it doesn’t win.

There are a number of offers to take advantage of when it comes to betting on Bears vs Commanders, with Caesars’ easily being one of the best out there.

Bears vs Commanders Odds with Caesars Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 39.5 Moneyline Bears (-1) -110 Over -110 -110 Commanders (+1) -110 Under -110 -110

Caesars is undecided on who to price as the favorites for TNF, with the Bears and Commanders priced the exact same given how each side have started their respective campaigns.

The Bears are 2-3 so far, beating the 49ers and the Texans in Week 1 and 3 respectively, however they do go into today’s game having lost three of their last four.

The Commanders have the worst record in the league so far this term, winning just one of their five outings, with this victory coming in the first game of the season against the Jaguars.

Given this, it’s easy to see why Caesars has had a hard time separating the two, with neither side impressing much with their performance so far this year.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to take advantage of your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Go to Caesars Sportsbook by clicking on the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information When prompted, enter promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up Read the offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any TNF market If your bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 After your initial bet has settled, 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your account Your free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.