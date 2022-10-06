Caesars Sportsbook are allowing new users who use code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up the chance to claim a huge $1,250 welcome bonus to use on Thursday Night Football.
Get your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
Read about the Best Sports Betting Sites USA
INQUIRERFULL is the promo code you need to enter at sign-up to ensure you can claim Caesars’ welcome offer, one that can be used on Thursday Night Football today.
Once you’ve created your account and used your promo code, just place your first bet on any TNF market, with you getting your stake back as bonus funds up to $1,250 if this wager ends up losing.
1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Credit Rewards will also be yours once your qualifying bet has been settled, with these proving to be an excellent little addition to an already great offer.
Broncos vs Colts Odds with Caesars Sportsbook
Caesars, like their competitors, have the Broncos down as favorites to claim their third win in their last four games today when they take on the Colts on Thursday Night Football.
Denver’s home record has been perfect this season, winning both of their home games, against the 49ers and the Texans.
The same can’t be said for the Colts, who have won just one of their four games so far, losing two and a tie in season opener.
Indianapolis haven’t had much success in this fixture recently, winning just one of the previous three, thus seeing them as underdogs for TNF isn’t too surprising.
What is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code?
How to use your Caesars Sportsbook promo code
Head to Caesars Sportsbook via the offer in this piece
Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button
Enter and verify your personal information
Enter code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up
Read the offer’s T&C’s
Finish setting up your account
Make your initial deposit and place your first bet on any TNF market
If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250
Tier and Rewards Credits will be issued to your account after your initial bet has settled
Free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash
The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.