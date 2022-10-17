INQUIRERFULL is the promo code you’ll be needing to enter during sign-up with Caesars Sportsbook in order to claim a $1,250 welcome bonus for Monday Night Football.

Caesars Sportsbook is allowing new players to get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with their new customer offer, with you just needing to use their promo code INQUIRERFULL to do so.

To get involved with this offer, just sign up using the promo code, make a deposit and place your first bet on any MNF market, getting your stake back as a free bet up to $1,250 if it loses.

You’ll also be able to claim 1,000 in Tier Credits and Reward Credits once your qualifying bet has settled, making this already-great offer even better.

Broncos vs Chargers Odds with Caesars Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 45.5 Moneyline Broncos (+4.5) -110 Over -110 +185 Chargers (-4.5) -110 Under -110 -225

The Chargers head into today’s game as clear favorites with Caesars given their recent form, having won both of their last two outings.

The Broncos are underdogs given they’ve suffered defeats in both of their previous two games, with Denver also without a win in two road games this term.

Denver has suffered road defeats to both the Seahawks and Raiders so far this year, with the bookies expecting the Broncos to lose again when they play the Chargers today.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to take advantage of your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Go to Caesars Sportsbook by clicking on the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information When prompted, enter promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up Read the offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any Chargers vs Broncos market If your bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 After your initial bet has settled, 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your account Your free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.