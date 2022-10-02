Caesars Sportsbook are allowing new users to get the best possible start to their NFL Week 4 betting by allowing them to claim a $1,250 welcome bonus with code INQUIRERFULL.

A hugely exciting Sunday slate lies ahead of us today, as the main bulk of games for the fourth week of the 2022 NFL season takes get underway this afternoon.

There’s no better way to get your NFL betting started than with Caesars Sportsbook, who allow you to get your first bet on them with code INQUIRERFULL.

This means that you’ll get the stake from your first NFL Week 4 back as bonus funds up to $1,250 if it loses, with you also getting 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for free as well.

This is one of the best offers you’ll come across when it comes to betting on NFL Week 4, with you able to place your first bet up to $1,250 without the risk of losing your funds for good if this wager doesn’t come in.

NFL Week 4 Preview with Caesars Sportsbook

NFL Week 4 throws up some huge games this weekend, with Sunday’s slate arguably the most exciting game day of the season so far.

The Ravens and Bills meet at 1PM EST in Baltimore, with Buffalo looking to avenge the surprise loss they suffered against the Dolphins in Week 3.

The biggest game of the week comes from Tampa Bay, as the Bucs face off against the Chiefs in a battle of arguably the two best QB’s in the league.

Monday Night Football sees the Rams and 49ers clash in San Francisco, whilst two of the league’s biggest names clash on Sunday afternoon as the Packers and Patriots go head-to-head.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Creidts + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to use your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Head to Caesars Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Enter code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit and place your first bet on any NFL Week 3 market If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 Tier and Rewards Credits will be issued to your account after your initial bet has settled Free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.