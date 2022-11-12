Caesars Sportsbook is gearing up for another exciting day of sports action by allowing new players to claim a $1,250 welcome bonus with code INQUIRERFULL.

INQUIRERFULL is the code you need to enter when setting up your new account with Caesars Sportsbook in order to take advantage of their generous $1,250 welcome bonus.

Simply go to their online sportsbook via the offer above, create your account using their promo code, deposit funds into your account and place your first bet on any of today’s sport.

If this bet goes on to lose, you’ll be getting your stake back in the form of a free bet up to $1,250, with you also receiving 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits on top of this.

Saturday’s Sporting Slate with Caesars Sportsbook

Saturday throws up a wide range of games to wager on.

Teams such as Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli are all playing their last games before the World Cup break.

Elsewhere, a huge NBA slate sees the Nets and Clippers do battle in LA, the 76ers face off against the Hawks and the Mavericks going toe-to-toe with the Trail Blazers.

The NHL slate for today is also generous, with 13 games taking place across the afternoon and evening, the biggest of which comes from Colorado as the Avalanche and Hurricanes square off.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to Use Your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Go Caesars Sportsbook by clicking on the offer included in this piece Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Enter promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted Fully read through the offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any of today’s sport If your bet is unsuccessful, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 After your first bet has settled, 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your Caesars Casino account Your free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.