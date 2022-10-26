INQUIRERFULL is the promo code you’ll be needing to enter at sign-up with Caesars Sportsbook in order to claim a generous $1,250 welcome offer ahead of today’s exciting slate.

Caesars’ offer allows you to place your first bet up to $1,250 without the risk of losing your funds for good if this wager loses, with you just needing to enter code INQUIRERFULL at sign-up to get involved.

All you need to do in order to get involved is head to their sportsbook via the offer in this piece, sign-up using their promo code, make your initial deposit and place your first bet on any of today’s action.

If this bet loses, you’ll be given your stake back as a free bet up to $1,250, with you also getting 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits to use as you please.

Wednesday’s Sporting Action with Caesars Sportsbook

The NBA throws up a number of exciting games today, with the biggest from the Eastern conference seeing the Nets take on a Bucks side that is one of two teams that are still unbeaten this year.

In the West, the Lakers get the chance to claim their first win of the campaign when they take on the Denver Nuggets in Colorado, with LA heading into the game off the back of a heartbreaking loss to the Trail Blazers.

From the world of soccer, we have the Champions League on today, with the biggest game of the slate seeing Barcelona and Bayern Munich do battle.

In addition to this, we also have Sporting Lisbon taking on Spurs, Liverpool facing off against Ajax and Rangers going head-to-head with Napoli.

The NHL has a few games on tonight, with the likes of the Lightning, Oilers and Blues all in action as we prepare for an action-packed slate on Thursday.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to take advantage of your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Go to Caesars Sportsbook by clicking on the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information When prompted, enter promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up Read the offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any of today’s action If your bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 After your initial bet has settled, 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your account Your free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.