Can I withdraw bonus bets at FanDuel, BetMGM, DraftKings & other sportsbooks?

With sportsbooks transitioning their welcome offer terminology from “free bets” to bet credits and bonus bets, it’s fair to ask the question, “Can I withdraw bonus bets or bet credits?” Different sportsbooks use different terminology, but how they work remains the same.

You cannot withdraw bonus bets or bet credits, but you can withdraw cash winnings from those bets at sportsbooks such as BetMGM, FanDuel, or Caesars.

What are bet credits and bonus bets?

Bet credits and bonus bets can be thought of as site credit or in-site currency. Most sportsbooks offer you welcome bonuses that refund your first bet’s stake in bonus bets if you lose, while others make you just place your first bet before being credited with some bonus bets with no other strings attached, such as bet365.

Bet credits and bonus bets cannot be withdrawn after being credited to your account. For example, if you redeem BetMGM’s welcome offer and lose your first $1,000 bet, you’ll now have $1,000 in bonus bets that can’t be withdrawn. You need to wager them, and any profits from those wagers will turn into cash.

Bonus bets and bet credits will often have a certain amount of time to be used before expiring. Therefore, it’s important you read your welcome offer’s terms and conditions to understand your offer before signing up.

Additionally, some sportsbooks will award you all your bet credits or bonus bets at once, while others divide them up and space out when you get them. FanDuel for example lets you bet any increment -- if you have $200 in bonus bets, you could make 200, $1 bets or one, $200 bet.

You can’t withdraw bonus bets or bet credits, but you can withdraw winnings

Bet credits and bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, but they can be used to wager on other sporting markets your sportsbook has to offer.

Some sportsbooks make you use your bonus funds or bet credits in one lump sum. Others, such as FanDuel, allow you to use them in as many bets as you want.

The money you win as a result of these bonus bets can be withdrawn for real cash. For example, if you wagered $1,000 on the Philadelphia Flyers to beat the Washington Capitals at +200 and they won, you’d now have $3,000 in cash that can be withdrawn or bet.

If the Flyers lose, you’d get $1,000 back in bonus bets, which you’d have to wager to turn into cash that is withdrawable.

It should be noted that some sportsbooks have different wagering requirements you must meet before being able to make withdrawals. When reading your welcome offer’s terms and conditions, make sure to check and see if you have a wagering requirement that must be met or not.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.