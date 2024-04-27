Fanatics Sportsbook promo: $1K value offer or on the house bonus available in your respective state

Depending on where you’re signing up, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo available to you will be different. In some states, you’ll receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets by getting your first bet of the day up to $100 matched in a bonus bet for ten days. In others, you’ll simply get $50 in bonus bets and ten profit boosts on the house.

Fanatics’ bet and get up to $1,000 in bonus bets promo is available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MI, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WV. Their $50 in bonus bets and ten profit boosts on the house promo is available in CT, MA, NY, PA, or VT.

To start registering for the promo in your state, click on one of the links or offer modules in the paragraphs above corresponding to your offer. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo doesn’t require any code to be typed in when registering.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo synopsis

I’ll start with the promo available in the larger number of states: Fanatics’ bet and get up to $1,000 in bonus bets. This is a welcome bonus that lasts ten days in total and requires your first bet to be on a market with -200 or longer odds (Such as -100 or +100, but not -300).

Opt in for ten days to this promo and place your first bet of up to $100. Whatever amount you wager is the amount Fanatics Sportsbook will match your account in the form of a single bonus bet.

You’ll have seven days after receiving your bonus bet to use it before it expires. Because this promotion runs ten days long, this means you can have a bonus bet in your account up to 17 days after creating your account.

If you’re in a state where Fanatics offers their other promo of on the house rewards, you won’t have as much to know. You just need to sign up for an account and keep an eye out for your $50 bonus bets to be credited within the next 72 hours.

Fanatics Sportsbook lets you be the decider in how you wager through your bonus bets, meaning you can split them up however you want. As for your profit boosts, you’ll be rewarded one daily for the first ten days.

If you want to read a deeper dive into the Fanatics Sportsbook promos and sportsbook as a whole, click here.

Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook before betting on the NBA and NHL playoffs

This time of year is an exciting one on the sports calendar with the NBA and NHL playoffs continuing onward. Saturday has a bounty of playoff games taking place in the first round for you to bet on after signing up with Fanatics Sportsbook.

With both promos in respective states lasting for ten days after you sign up, you’ll be able to carry these promos into the second round of the NBA and NHL postseasons. Of all the sports betting sites you can sign up for, Fanatics’ offer is the only one that lasts this long.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.