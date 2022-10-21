Sports betting enthusiasts in Maryland have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to place their first wagers. FanDuel is getting ahead of the curve by allowing these players the chance to sign-up ahead of time and get $100 in free bets.

Legalized online sports betting in Maryland is coming soon. But pinpointing an exact timeline or set date of when it will launch is difficult. FanDuel is giving eager waiters a fantastic bonus if they sign-up early.

By making an account ahead of time with the popular sportsbook, you’ll have $100 waiting for you whenever Maryland launches online betting. You’ll also be eligible for a go-live future

How to access FanDuel’s Maryland welcome offer promo code

Go to FanDuel’s website or app via the offer code in this piece to begin signing-up Enter and verify your personal information with FanDuel Read and accept all Terms and Conditions Make your initial deposit of $10+ Whenever sports betting begins in Maryland, your FanDuel account will be credited with $100 in free bets

Maryland sports betting timeline: Coming soon

The wait for Maryland residents to get legalized sports betting off and running has been a considerable one. That said, the wait may soon be over, as experts expect the ability to place legal online sports bets to be coming soon.

Maryland voters passed legalizing sports betting in Nov. 2020. The margin was fairly significant, with 67.07% of voters voting yes, with 32.93% of voters voting no. It took a handful of months, but in April of 2021, the legislation had come up with bills to get legalized sports gambling off the ground.

Maryland’s first retail would open eight months later in Dec. 2021. However, Maryland residents are still playing the waiting game with legalized online sports betting as 2022 draws to a close.

While progress is being made slowly and surely in the state, there’s no timetable as of yet regarding when residents can expect to place their first wagers.

Refer-a-Friend to FanDuel Sportsbook

Whenever FanDuel goes live in Maryland, users will have a chance to earn more bonus rewards by referring someone to the platform. FanDuel is offering each user a maximum of ten referrals per month, with both you and your referral being eligible for $50 in sportsbook bonuses after your referral places their initial wager for $10+.

This is an incredibly generous offer that benefits both you and your referral. All you need to do to sign them up is send them your referral link, which can be found on your home page.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.