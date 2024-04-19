FanDuel & DraftKings North Carolina promos: Redeem sign-up bonuses for Friday’s sports slate

This article has all you need to know about the FanDuel and DraftKings North Carolina promos. I also include the sign-up promos these sports betting sites offer to new players outside North Carolina. Because there’s a few different offers in this article, I listed them out below with links to click so you can begin registering.

FanDuel North Carolina promo: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets with this link. FanDuel promo in other states: Bet $5, Get 150 in Bonus Bets with this link. DraftKings North Carolina promo (Also available in other states): Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + Get a SGP Everyday For the NBA Playoffs with this link.

Breaking down the FanDuel & DraftKings North Carolina promos

FanDuel North Carolina promo

I’ll begin by discussing the FanDuel North Carolina promo, which can be read about in detail by clicking here. This promo is $200 in bonus bets that get unlocked following a first bet of $5 or more settling. Your bet can win or lose and your bonus bets are guaranteed.

In other FanDuel states, this promo is nearly identical with the one difference being $150 is the amount of bonus bets you unlock after settling your first bet of at least $5 instead of $200. Your bonus bets are free to be split up however you wish over seven days.

You’ll note that there’s no code FanDuel requires you to type in to receive your promotion. Instead, you can just click one of the links atop this page and get enrolled in your state’s promo. The same principle applies for DraftKings as well.

DraftKings North Carolina promo

The DraftKings promo code can be read about in depth by using this link. Their promotion is the same in North Carolina as it is in the other states they operate out of. $200 in bonus bets are the primary part of their promotion, and these are split into eight $25 wagers.

To receive your bonus bets, the only criteria you must meet first is submitting your first wager of at least $5. Unlike FanDuel where you must wait for it to settle, DraftKings issues your bonus bets immediately.

The second part to their promo is a daily no sweat NBA same game parlay. You’ll receive one of these each day of the 2024 NBA playoffs, allowing you to wager on a parlay and get reimbursed in bonus bets if you lose.

Friday’s sports slate is highlighted by the NBA Play-In Tournament

You have the flexibility to wager your first bet on any market you want, but my attention is going to be paid to the NBA Play-In Tournament where the Bulls vs Heat and Kings vs Pelicans will decide who advances to the NBA playoffs to face the Celtics and Thunder, respectively.

Despite the Heat being favored over the Bulls on both FanDuel and DraftKings (As of time of publish), I feel confident Chicago will get the job done. Defensively, Miami will have an edge even without Jimmy Butler. But offensively, this team isn’t going to be able to escape with a win without Butler.

In the West, I’m confident in the Kings solely because of Zion Williamson not being able to suit up for the Pelicans. C.J. McCollum has struggled as of late and Brandon Ingram didn’t play at all in the fourth quarter Tuesday. It feels like the wheels are falling off in New Orleans while they’re hanging on just enough in Sacramento.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.