Even though FanDuel Sportsbook hasn’t gone live in Ohio yet, residents can take advantage of their FanDuel Ohio promo code to earn $100 in bet credits that’ll be usable on launch day.

FanDuel Ohio promo code pre-registration welcome offer

See how our betting expert reviewed FanDuel Sportsbook

See what the latest news and happenings are in Ohio sports betting

FanDuel Sportsbook is a prominent and successful name in sports betting. They’ve risen the ranks in quick fashion thanks to competitive odds, fantastic parlays and odds boosts, and always having a generous welcome offer.

They aren’t treating Ohio any different, as they’re offering a pre-registration bonus of receiving $100 in bet credits to every new customer who redeems their welcome offer. FanDuel is also throwing in three months of NBA League Pass as part of this bonus.

There’s no promo code required to be entered to redeem this offer. Just click on the welcome offer above and create your account. You’ll see $100 in bet credits deposited into your account come launch day, as well as an email from FanDuel with a promo code to redeem your NBA League Pass.

Sports schedule for Ohio sports betting launch

When sports betting launches in Ohio, residents will be treated to a lot of great teams and betting markets to choose from.

The biggest game left in the NFL regular season is Bills vs Bengals, which takes place on Jan. 2 from Cincinnati.

The wild card, divisional, and conference championship rounds of the NFL playoffs will be played in January. Additionally, college football’s national championship game comes your way Jan. 9.

Ohio has no wagering restrictions on college sports in their laws. That means you can bet on all your favorite universities based out of the Buckeye State.

Finally, the NBA and NHL regular seasons are in mid-season form. Ohio’s own Cleveland Cavaliers will first be in action on Jan. 2 in a home game against the Bulls.

What is the FanDuel Ohio promo code?

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code NONE FanDuel Ohio Welcome Bonus Get $100 in Bet Credits on Launch Day FanDuel Ohio Promo Code T&C’s 21+. New Customers only. OH only. T&C’s apply.

Directions on redeeming your FanDuel Ohio promo code

Click on the welcome offer above to be taken directly to FanDuel Sportsbook Click on the sign-up button No promo code is required to redeem this welcome offer Read the Terms and Conditions for your welcome offer and agree to them No initial deposit is required for this welcome offer $100 in bet credits will be in your account on launch day simply by registering You’ll also receive three months of NBA League Pass through an email FanDuel sends with a promo code to redeem it

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.