FanDuel’s welcome offer for a $1,000 no sweat first bet is one of the best welcome offers on the market for new players to use in time for NFL Week 14 action.

New NFL bettors won’t want to miss the opportunity to redeem $1,000 in a free bet for Sunday’s slate of NFL games. Luckily, the steps to utilizing this offer are very few.

To begin, click the welcome offer above to be taken to FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for your account, and don’t worry about a promo code, as there’s none required for this promotion.

Following sign-up, place your first wager up to $1,000 and don’t sweat if you lose, as your stake will be refunded in the form of a free bet.

FanDuel looks at the NFL Week 14 schedule

Week 14 has a slew of divisional matchups on hand that make up the bulk of the marquee games for the week’s schedule.

Two huge games in the AFC North will go down, as the Ravens face the Steelers and the Bengals face the Browns. In the NFC East, the Giants have a pivotal game against the Eagles in a game where the Eagles can clinch a playoff spot with a win.

The AFC East will also feature a divisional clash between the Jets and Bills. The Jets are losing ground in the playoff race, and need a win bad with teams like the Chargers on the rise behind them.

Speaking of the Chargers, they’ll host Sunday Night Football against the Dolphins in a game featuring two AFC playoff hopefuls.

What is your FanDuel promo code?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to use your FanDuel promo code

Click the offer above to be taken to FanDuel and begin registering for your account You don’t need a promo code to be enrolled in this promotion Read FanDuel’s terms and conditions for your welcome offer Make your first deposit of $10+ Place your first bet on any NFL Week 14 market of your choice If your first bet results in a loss, your stake will be refunded in the form of a free bet Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days

Refer-a-friend to FanDuel for additional bonuses

21+. NJ, PA, MI, WV only. T&Cs apply.

Generous bonuses are available and ready to be claimed should you refer someone to FanDuel Sportsbook. If you know an interested party, send them your referral code and have them register using it.

After they place a bet of $10 or more on any market, you’ll both earn $50 in sportsbook bets. Them placing $10 on a FanDuel Casino game will also earn you both a $25 casino bonus.

This is a promotion each individual can take advantage of ten times.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.