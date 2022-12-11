FanDuel Sportsbook’s renowned welcome offer for a no sweat first bet is up to $1,000 can be claimed by you in the matter of a short few steps that’re listed below.

FanDuel promo code for NFL Week 14

Read our betting expert’s review of FanDuel Sportsbook

See if you live in a state where sports betting is legalized

If this is a welcome offer you wish to redeem, begin the registration process by clicking the welcome offer above. That’ll take you to the sign-up page where you can begin entering your information.

Unlike some sportsbooks that require you to type in a promo code during registration, FanDuel doesn’t do this. Simply by signing up, you’ll be enrolled in this promotion to place your first bet up to $1,000 risk-free.

If you lose, you don’t need to sweat, because you’ll have another chance to use your stake up to $1,000 in free bets with one of the most successful and popular sportsbooks in the industry.

What does the NFL Week 14 schedule look like?

NFL bettors are in for an abundance of games to wager on in Week 14, with most of the marquee games being divisional games.

One of the best rivalries in the NFL will be renewed when the Ravens do battle with the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Elsewhere in the AFC North, the Bengals will look to defeat the Browns.

The Bills will look to get their revenge over the Jets when they host their AFC East rival. In Minnesota, the Vikings will look to clinch a playoff spot by beating the surging Lions. Likewise, the Eagles will also look to clinch a spot in the postseason by defeating a NFC East rival in the New York Giants on the road.

Finally, the Dolphins and Chargers will square off in primetime, as both teams look to better their chances of making the postseason.

Read what the latest NFL Super Bowl odds are

Check out the Inquirer’s best Philadelphia Eagles betting promos

What is the FanDuel’s promo code for NFL Week 14?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to use the FanDuel promo code for NFL Week 14

Be taken to FanDuel and begin registering for your account by clicking the offer above No promo code is necessary from your end Read your welcome offer’s terms and conditions Make your initial deposit of $10+ with FanDuel Place your first wager on any NFL Week 14 market If you lose your first bet up to $1,000, your stake will be refunded as a free bet Your free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Check out FanDuel’s refer-a-friend promotion

21+. NJ, PA, MI, WV only. T&Cs apply.

If you know someone who has flirted with signing up for a FanDuel account, let them know you can both receive $50 in free sportsbook bets and $25 in free casino play if they sign-up.

In order for you to claim these bonuses, they need to sign-up by using your referral code. After they sign-up, they just have to bet $10 on FanDuel Sportsbook and $10 on FanDuel casino to receive the respective bonuses for both of you.

This marvelous promotion is one that can be used ten times for every customer.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.