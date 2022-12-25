No sportsbook is offering a welcome offer this holiday season that’s as generous and charitable as FanDuel Sportsbook. By redeeming the FanDuel promo code, a $2,500 no sweat first bet will be yours for Week 16 NFL action.

FanDuel promo code for NFL Week 16

Read our betting expert’s FanDuel review

Read up on the latest Super Bowl odds

See where FanDuel ranks among the best Philadelphia Eagles sportsbook promo codes

FanDuel is arguably the hottest company in sports. 2022 was an incredible year for this renowned sportsbook, and they’re looking to end the year strong with an enticing welcome offer that you won’t find anywhere else.

By clicking the offer code above, you can begin signing up fro FanDuel in what’s essentially a risk-free bet up to $2,500. No promo code is required during sign-up either, making this a simple offer to redeem.

After your initial deposit, choose a Week 16 market to bet on up to $2,500. If you lose, it’s a no sweat first bet, meaning your stake will be refunded as a free bet to use on another market within the next 14 days.

What is the NFL Week 16 slate?

Week 16′s Sunday NFL slate will see three games take place. These games are Packers vs Dolphins in the early window, Broncos vs Rams in the late afternoon, and Buccaneers vs Cardinals in the night game.

The most interesting game of the three is Packers vs Dolphins. The Packers are 6-8 and are winners in two straight games. The Dolphins on the other hand are 8-6 and losers in three straight games. With three games left before playoffs, neither team can afford a loss.

The Rams, Broncos, and Cardinals are all eliminated from playoff contention, and are primarily looking to see what players can be counted on for future roles next season.

But the Buccaneers will be under pressure to perform this week after a massive meltdown loss to the Bengals in Week 15 which set their record to just 6-8 on the season.

What is your FanDuel promo code for NFL Week 16?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $2,500 No Sweat First Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

Steps to redeem your FanDuel promo code for NFL Week 16

Go to FanDuel Sportsbook by using the offer code above FanDuel won’t prompt you for a promo code during the registration process Read your welcome offer’s Terms and Conditions Make your initial deposit of $10+ with FanDuel Place your first bet up to $2,500 on any NFL Week 16 market Should your first bet be unsuccessful, you’ll be able to claim your stake back as a free bet up to $2,500 Your free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Refer-a-Friend to FanDuel Sportsbook

21+. NJ, PA, MI, WV only. T&Cs apply.

FanDuel Sportsbook is rewarding their returning customers who refer someone new to the platform with additional bonuses.

$50 in sportsbook bets and $25 in casino play can be yours if an interested party registers an account using your referral code.

Just have them play $10 on FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Casino for you both to receive your respective bonuses.

Ten people can be referred per customer, which means you can earn up to $750 in bonuses.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.