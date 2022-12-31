FanDuel’s welcome offer of a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet is ready to be claimed right now and used on any of their markets for this week’s College Bowl games.

You don’t even need to enter a promo code of any kind when creating an account with FanDuel Sportsbook in order to claim their welcome offer, making it incredibly easy to do so.

All you’ll be required to do is go over to their sportsbook via the offer listed earlier in this piece, sign-up for an account, make a $10+ deposit and place your first bet on any College Bowl game.

If this wager goes on to lose, you’ll then be able to claim your stake from this bet back in the form of a free bet up to a maximum of $1,000.

College Bowl Previews with FanDuel Sportsbook

College Football is still going strong as we head into 2023 this week, with there being 13 Bowl games left to contest before we turn out attentions to the College Football Championship.

The biggest game of the week sees no. 1 Georgia contest the Peach Bowl against no. 4 Ohio State, as teams with 13-0 and 11-1 do battle in what’s set to be an action-packed affair.

Another huge game this week sees no. 2 Michigan, who are 13-0 this term, taking on no. 3 TCU, who go into their Fiesta Bowl clash with a 12-1 record.

Elsewhere, Alabama take on Kansas State, Clemson face off against Tennessee and Utah do battle with Penn State.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to Use your Fanduel Promo Code

Sign up for an account at the FanDuel online sportsbook website or app. No promo code is required for this offer. Read the offer’s Terms and Conditions fully. Make an initial deposit of at least $10. Place your initial wager on any College Bowl market of your choice Get your stake back as a free bet up to $1,000 if it loses. Your free bet will expire in 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.