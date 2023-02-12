Thrive Fantasy promo code PIBONUS: Get your first deposit matched - February 2023

One of the best daily fantasy sports welcome bonuses out there is the Thrive Fantasy promo code PIBONUS. By redeeming this welcome offer, Thrive Fantasy offers you a $250 deposit match plus free contest tickets.

The amount of contest tickets you earn depends on how much your initial deposit is.

Thrive Fantasy promo code PIBONUS - February 2023

Thrive Fantasy table of contents

What is the Thrive Fantasy bonus for new players?

Thrive Fantasy promo code PIBONUS Thrive Fantasy promo code bonus Get $250 Deposit Match + Free Contest Tickets Thrive Fantasy promo code T&C’s First time deposits only. 18+. Must be located in eligible states for the duration of a contest. Full T&C apply.

What is your Thrive Fantasy promo code?

The Thrive Fantasy promo code PIBONUS follows suit with most in the daily fantasy sports industry by offering a deposit match welcome bonus.

Your deposit match is up to a generous amount of $250 and is matched at a 100% rate. This means if you deposit $88 when signing up, Thrive Fantasy will deposit $88 to match.

Like all deposit match bonuses, you must meet a wagering requirement before being able to withdraw your bonus funds. Thrive Fantasy has a 4x wagering requirement that must be met.

Your bonus funds will be forfeited if you don’t meet your wagering requirement within 45 days following your initial deposit.

Contest tickets can be earned depending on how much you deposit. Deposit $100-$499 to receive two $20 contest tickets. Six $20 contest tickets can be earned with a $500+ deposit.

Instructions on how to redeem your Thrive Fantasy promo code

Click on the Thrive Fantasy promo code to be taken to their registration page Begin creating your account by typing in your personal information such as your name and address Type in promo code PIBONUS when prompted at the bottom of the sign-up screen to make sure you get enrolled in this deal Make your initial deposit of at least $10 Your initial deposit up to $250 will be 100% matched by Thrive Fantasy Your deposit match funds will be subject to a 4x wagering requirement before being able to be withdrawn You can earn $20 contest tickets depending on how much money you deposit Your deposit match funds will have 45 days to meet the wagering requirement before expiring

Guide on how to play Thrive Fantasy

Thrive Fantasy is a daily fantasy sports site that covers a respectable scope of sports for players to choose from. They also have a strong focus on eSports leagues, arguably more than any of their competitors.

Thrive Fantasy offers NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, soccer, and PGA as their traditional sports leagues. Thrive Fantasy also lets you select cricket and UFC. Their eSports games are DOTA 2, League of Legends, Valorant, and Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

Admittedly, their coverage of professional sports leagues could be a bit wider. But their innovation of adding four eSports to the mix is commendable.

The focus of Thrive Fantasy is props on top tier athletes. This means you won’t see role players available to draft. Rather, you’ll be able to draft superstars like Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James.

On traditional sportsbooks, prop bets include player stats like passing yards, points, and assists. In eSports, these statistics would be kills, captures, and different objectives.

What are the different Thrive Fantasy contests?

Players have a few different types of featured contests to play from. These types are traditional contests, versus contests, and prop lobby games. Below are more details explaining the differences between them.

Prop lobby game modes

The first game mode is prop lobby, which is you competing against Thrive Fantasy. In this mode, you’ll pick two to four players and put them in what’s essentially a parlay.

For each player you pick, you must predict whether they’ll achieve over or under the predetermined statistical value set in place by Thrive Fantasy.

In order to win cash prizes, you must get all your predictions correct. You can wager anywhere between $1 and $200 on these contests. The payout multipliers are as follows.

3.6x multiplier if 2/2 picks are correct 6.2x multiplier if 3/3 picks are correct 11x multiplier if 4/4 picks are correct

Traditional contests

If you’re playing prop lobby, you’re not competing against other people. If you’re looking to compete against others, a traditional contest will be up your alley.

You’ll still select players and predict whether they’ll achieve over or under certain statistical amounts. But you’ll also draft two ICE players, which are players you’ll have in case of emergency should one of your original draft picks be ruled out of the game.

You defeat your opponent by accumulating fantasy points. Each draft eligible player will have a point value next to their name and statistical guideline. The likelier Thrive Fantasy thinks it is they’ll achieve their prop amount, the less points you’ll get. That points model holds true for the inverse.

The three types of traditional contests are featured, tournaments and leagues, and head-to-head. Head-to-head is the easiest to understand, as it’s just a one-on-one matchup where the winner takes all.

Featured contests have the largest prize pools and most entries. These entries typically come with a larger entry fee. You’ll compete with other players to climb the leaderboard and earn prizes as one of the top 300 players in the contest.

Tournaments are very similar but have smaller entry fees, prize pools, and number of players.

Versus contests

Versus contests don’t differ terribly much from traditional contests in the sense that you’re facing other competitors.

The main difference is that you’re choosing between two players who Thrive Fantasy pits against one another as your pick.

February sporting events to play on Thrive Fantasy

There’s no bigger sporting event in the world than the Super Bowl which takes place on Feb. 12 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Super Bowl this year has the potential to be one of the greatest ever played, making it one of the most fun times to play Thrive Fantasy.

Outside of the NFL, the NBA and NHL regular seasons continue to rage onward at a fast pace, with the NBA Trade Deadline now in the rear-view mirror.

Soccer fans across the globe can also choose their favorite league to track and play with Thrive Fantasy.

Ultimately, February is an exciting month for sports fans, with the Super Bowl being the biggest reason why.

Thrive Fantasy legal states

State Legal? State Alabama Legal? No State Alaska Legal? Yes State Arizona Legal? No State Arkansas Legal? Yes State California Legal? Yes State Colorado Legal? Yes State Connecticut Legal? Yes State Deleware Legal? No State Florida Legal? Yes State Georgia Legal? Yes State Hawaii Legal? No State Idaho Legal? No State Illinois Legal? Yes State Indiana Legal? No State Iowa Legal? No State Kansas Legal? Yes State Kentucky Legal? Yes State Louisiana Legal? No State Maine Legal? Yes State Maryland Legal? Yes State Massachusetts Legal? Yes State Michigan Legal? Yes State Minnesota Legal? Yes State Missisippi Legal? No State Missouri Legal? No State Montana Legal? No State Nebraska Legal? Yes State Nevada Legal? No State New Hampshire Legal? Yes State New Jersey Legal? Yes State New Mexico Legal? Yes State New York Legal? Yes State North Carolina Legal? Yes State North Dakota Legal? Yes State Ohio Legal? Yes State Oklahoma Legal? Yes State Oregon Legal? Yes State Pennsylvania Legal? No State Rhode Island Legal? Yes State South Carolina Legal? Yes State South Dakota Legal? Yes State Tennessee Legal? No State Texas Legal? Yes State Utah Legal? Yes State Vermont Legal? No State Virginia Legal? No State Washington Legal? No State Washington D.C. Legal? No State West Virginia Legal? Yes State Wisconsin Legal? Yes State Wyoming Legal? Yes

What promotions do Thrive Fantasy run?

Thrive Fantasy unfortunately doesn’t run promotions on a consistent basis like traditional sportsbooks. That said, there are times Thrive Fantasy will run one and post about it to their social media channels.

Following them on social media in addition to checking your Thrive Fantasy account and checking your email are going to be the best ways to keep up with when they do run a promotion.

Refer-a-friend promotions will occasionally pop up where you can earn rewards by referring an interested party to the platform.

Thrive Fantasy app review

The Thrive Fantasy app has decent reviews on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store that could admittedly be a bit better.

Although 3.8 and 3.5 star ratings aren’t poor, they’re lower than reviews a lot of their competitors have. That said, both app stores have a small sample size of reviews, so there’s room for improvement as more players leave reviews.

In our experience, the app is incredibly clean and neatly designed. The app’s light blue color pattern is pleasing on the eyes, and you can find everything you’re looking for without having to search far.

You can click the ‘Filter’ button in the top left when you first log in to choose every type of contest in every type of sport available. It’s also easy to find your account settings and where to deposit and withdraw.

Although their reviews aren’t impeccable, we can vouch for this mobile app to be a fun experience you can rely upon.

Apple Store rating: 3.8/5 stars out of 310 reviews - February, 2023 Google Play store rating: 3.5/5 stars out of 154 reviews - February, 2023

How can I deposit and withdraw with Thrive Fantasy?

Deposits

Thrive Fantasy has a respectable number of deposit methods available, and even let you deposit with PayPal, which is something not a lot of fantasy platforms are capable of yet.

Outside of PayPal, you can deposit with the most popular debit and credit cards out there. These include VISA, American Express, and Mastercard.

The final way you can deposit funds is through an E-check, which is a method that’s becoming more popular.

The minimum amount you can deposit is $10, and your funds will be made available right away.

Withdrawals

The methods of deposit mentioned above are the same if you’re looking to withdraw your funds.

The average payout time will take 24-72 hours, which is standard for most daily fantasy sports sites. The minimum withdrawal amount is a bit higher on Thrive Fantasy than it is elsewhere, as you must withdraw at least $20.

Finding the deposit and withdrawal section on your app is easy. Just click on the ‘Deposit’ button in the top right corner and you’ll be taken where you need to be.

How to contact Thrive Fantasy customer support

Phone # 800-260-1935 Email Address admin@ThriveFantasy.com Live Chat No

If you need to contact Thrive Fantasy customer support for whatever reason, sending them an email or giving them a phone call are the two ways you can reach them.

Reviewers have noted customer service is helpful regardless of which method you use, and that email responses are quick and timely.

It’s also refreshing to see a phone number for you to call, as the majority of daily fantasy sports platforms don’t offer this.

That said, it’d be nice if they added a live chat box sometime in the future, as that’s a feature some companies have.

Pros and cons to Thrive Fantasy

Pros Cons Pros Generous welcome offer Cons Lack of consistent promotions Pros Includes four eSports games users can play Cons Smaller scope of sports leagues to play Pros Great customer service Cons $20 minimum withdrawal amount Pros Available in a large selection of states Cons Pros Very clean and easy to navigate mobile app Cons

Answering Thrive Fantasy FAQ

Is Thrive Fantasy legit?

Yes, Thrive Fantasy is a legitimate platform for daily fantasy sports players. The company was founded back in 2016 by CEO Adam Weinstein and has been growing their reputation ever since.

Thrive Fantasy partners with over half of the U.S. states, which wouldn’t be possible if they were an illegitimate business. Each state agreed to let them operate after agreeing to compliancy rules which Thrive Fantasy must follow.

What’s the minimum age to play Thrive Fantasy?

The minimum age most players looking to play Thrive Fantasy must be is 18. However, that’s not the case for all states. In Nebraska, the law dictates you must be 19. In Massachusetts, you can’t play unless you’re 21.

Can I win real money playing Thrive Fantasy?

Thrive Fantasy does pay out real money to players. However, there’s never a guarantee you’re going to win when you play. Just like when you wager on a traditional sportsbook, it’s important to never chase losses and play responsibly.

What is a top tier athlete?

Thrive Fantasy focuses on top tier athletes with their players, meaning the best of the best at each respective sports. Players you’d associate with stardom are among these athletes, meaning names such as Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, and Joel Embiid.

While it’s not impossible to find lesser known players on the platform, the majority of players available will be among the elite in their respective sports.

