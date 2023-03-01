Boom Fantasy promo code INQUIRERNFL: Receive risk-free entry - March 2023

The Boom Fantasy promo code INQUIRERNFL is a generous one that offers every new customer a $100 risk-free entry with a $100 deposit. Nearly all daily fantasy sports services offer a deposit match as their welcome bonus. This makes Boom Fantasy’s welcome bonus unique compared to others you’ll come across.

Below is everything you need to know about how to play Boom Fantasy, redeem your promo code, and more.

Boom Fantasy promo code - March 2023

More on your Boom Fantasy promo code

What is your Boom Fantasy welcome bonus?

As mentioned earlier, deposit match bonuses are the trend among daily fantasy sports sites. Boom Fantasy goes against that trend with their welcome bonus, offering a unique welcome offer for a $100 risk-free entry.

With your Boom Fantasy bonus, you can wager as much as $100 on eligible games following your initial deposit.

If your first entry up to $100 goes on to lose, you’ll receive your entry back in the form of bonus cash.

Laying out your Boom Fantasy promo code

Boom Fantasy promo code INQUIRERNFL Boom Fantasy promo code bonus Get a $100 Risk-Free First Entry! Boom Fantasy promo code T&C’s New users only, 18+. Full T&C apply.

Instructions on redeeming your Boom Fantasy promo code

Click on the Boom Fantasy promo code above to be directed to the sign-up page Begin signing for your new Boom Fantasy account up by entering and verifying your personal information such as name and address When prompted, type in INQUIRERNFL into the promo code box Finalize the creation of your account by making your initial deposit of $10+ After your account is made, wager as much as $100 on your first contest entry If you lose your first entry, you’ll receive your stake up to $100 back in the form of bonus cash

What is Boom Fantasy?

Boom Fantasy is a daily fantasy sports platform that’s widely recognized as one of the most popular and reliable in the industry.

Daily fantasy sports sites differ from your traditional sportsbooks such as BetMGM, FanDuel, and Caesars. They also serve as a legal alternative in states where online sports betting isn’t legalized.

Boom Fantasy isn’t a platform where you draft a team to compete against other players. Instead, you predict over and under totals for players and whether or not they’ll meet certain statistical criteria predetermined by Boom Fantasy.

Although they unfortunately don’t have eSports as a league for players, they still have a respectable amount of options. Most notably, they offer the four major North American sports and college football.

Below are a list of Boom Fantasy sports leagues you can choose and what the different contest types are.

NFL NBA MLB NHL College Football NASCAR

Pick ‘em toss-ups

Pick ‘em is one of the most popular modes across daily fantasy sports sites. The first of the three pick ‘em modes you’ll have to choose from is toss-ups.

This mode is your standard type of pick ‘em action, where you’ll get to choose whether or not an athlete will achieve over or under whatever statistical amount Boom Fantasy predetermines.

Examples can be whether or not Patrick Mahomes will throw for over or under 295.5 passing yards or if James Harden will tally over or under 6.5 assists in a game.

You can add up to five different players from different sports leagues on this mode. The play-in limit for this mode is $1,500.

Pick ‘em favorites

When you play pick ‘em favorites, you’ll only be able to wager over or under on players and their predetermined props. Boom Fantasy will decide if you’ll have over or under as your predetermined choice to wager on.

Examples of this can be Boom Fantasy offering you Sidney Crosby tallies over 2.5 shots on goal. If you think he’ll achieve this mark, you can bet the over and add him to your play.

Similarly to Boom Fantasy’s toss-up mode, the maximum number of players you can combine into your entry with this contest is five. The $1,500 limit for toss-ups is the same for favorites.

Pick ‘em long shots

Boom Fantasy’s long shots game mode is similar to favorites, where you’ll only be able to wager one side of the over or under matchup.

The biggest difference between the two modes is the amount of players you can throw together into your play. When playing long shots, you can only bet on three players at a time.

Because these prop amounts are higher and more long shots of happening, the payout multiplier is higher with this mode, meaning you can win more money.

You can only wager up to $500 on this mode due to the higher payout multiplier.

Matchups

Matchups are the other way you can play Boom Fantasy. Matchups are simply you choosing between the two players Boom Fantasy pits against one another and deciding which will have the better performance in the predetermined statistical category.

You can combine as many as five matchups, with the minimum amount of selections being two.

That rule of two minimum selections is applicable to all the pick ‘em contests, in addition to matchups.

How does the Boom Fantasy payout multiplier work?

Each game mode has a different payout multiplier. Below is each mode’s multiplier amount. You’ll notice long shots and toss-ups have the highest multiplier bonuses, while favorites have the lowest multiplier bonus.

This is because the prop amount for players on favorites is less difficult to achieve based on the player’s production, while toss-ups and long shot props are higher than a player’s average production.

Pick ‘em toss-ups

2 correct predictions = 3x multiplier bonus 3 correct predictions = 6x multiplier bonus 4 correct predictions = 10x multiplier bonus 5 correct predictions = 20x multiplier bonus

Pick ‘em favorites

2 correct predictions = 1.3x multiplier bonus 3 correct predictions = 1.8x multiplier bonus 4 correct predictions = 2.2x multiplier bonus 5 correct predictions = 3x multiplier bonus

Pick ‘em long shots

2 correct predictions = 10x multiplier bonus 3 correct predictions = 40x multiplier bonus

Boom Fantasy promotions

Refer-a-friend

Boom Fantasy does offer a referral promotion that rewards you money for sending someone your referral link.

That said, this promotion isn’t always running, and the lifespan it has when it does go live is usually short lived.

Additionally, the amount you can earn by successfully referring someone can differ each time the promotion goes live.

Regularly check your mobile app to keep up with when Boom Fantasy goes live with a promotion to take advantage of.

Boom Fantasy March sports schedule

The Super Bowl is over, with the Chiefs defeating the Eagles in a fantastic showdown. With football in the rear-view mirror, basketball and hockey will receive the bulk of attention from players.

After an eventful trade deadline in both the NBA and NHL, the stakes couldn’t be higher in each league. With just one month left before the postseason begins in each league, every win and loss matters more now than ever.

March Madness will provide lots of thrills for players as well, with the tournament set to begin on March 14.

Finally, NASCAR, UFC, and MLB fans can be in the fold. UFC 285 is slated for March 4, and MLB’s Opening Day will take place on March 30.

States where Boom Fantasy is legal to play

State Legal? State Alabama Legal? No State Alaska Legal? Yes State Arizona Legal? No State Arkansas Legal? Yes State California Legal? Yes State Colorado Legal? No State Connecticut Legal? No State Deleware Legal? No State Florida Legal? Yes State Georgia Legal? Yes State Hawaii Legal? No State Idaho Legal? No State Illinois Legal? Yes State Indiana Legal? No State Iowa Legal? No State Kansas Legal? Yes State Kentucky Legal? Yes State Louisiana Legal? No State Maine Legal? No State Maryland Legal? No State Massachusetts Legal? Yes State Michigan Legal? Yes State Minnesota Legal? Yes State Missisippi Legal? No State Missouri Legal? No State Montana Legal? No State Nebraska Legal? Yes State Nevada Legal? No State New Hampshire Legal? No State New Jersey Legal? No State New Mexico Legal? Yes State New York Legal? No State North Carolina Legal? Yes State North Dakota Legal? Yes State Ohio Legal? No State Oklahoma Legal? Yes State Oregon Legal? Yes State Pennsylvania Legal? No State Rhode Island Legal? Yes State South Carolina Legal? Yes State South Dakota Legal? Yes State Tennessee Legal? No State Texas Legal? Yes State Utah Legal? Yes State Vermont Legal? No State Virginia Legal? No State Washington Legal? No State Washington D.C. Legal? Yes State West Virginia Legal? No State Wisconsin Legal? Yes State Wyoming Legal? Yes

Deposit and withdraw methods available through Boom Fantasy

Deposits

Unfortunately, Boom Fantasy users only have a couple of deposit methods available. These methods are PayPal, debit, or credit cards.

Debit and credit cards accepted by Boom Fantasy are VISA, Discover, and Mastercard.

Boom Fantasy differs from other platforms by having just a $1 minimum deposit amount. The exception to this rule is if you’re redeeming your Boom Fantasy promo code. In that case, your minimum deposit must be at least $10.

Deposits are made available right away with no lag time in-between. This allows you to begin playing immediately following your deposit.

Withdrawals

The same methods of deposit you have available on Boom Fantasy are the same methods of withdrawal you can use.

Every daily fantasy sports platform has different withdraw requirements. Boom Fantasy requires a $10 minimum withdrawal amount.

Withdrawals should only take 24 hours to process. If you end up waiting longer than that for your funds, you can feel free to contact customer support.

Boom Fantasy app review

The first thing that sticks out when looking at the Boom Fantasy app is how stupendous reviews are from Apple users. Reviewers are highly impressed with everything Boom Fantasy offers, with 1.6K reviews averaging out to a star rating of 4.5.

The Boom Fantasy android app doesn’t have many reviews in comparison despite over 5K people downloading the app.

The Inquirer gave the Boom Fantasy app a try on Apple, and we have nothing but good things to say about it.

Navigating the app is a simple and easy process, as your contest selections are the first thing to appear when you load up the app.

You can deposit funds into your account on this page simply by clicking the ‘Deposit’ button at the top of your screen. If you wish to withdraw, all you have to do is click on the bottom right tab and select the ‘Withdraw’ option from the list of options.

Simpler is better when it comes to a daily fantasy sports mobile app. You won’t find many easier to navigate apps in the industry. With quick response times to go with a neat interphase, we fully endorse the Boom Fantasy sports mobile app.

4.5/5 star rating on Apple App Store from 1.6K reviews (March 2023) 4/5 star rating on Google Play Store from 9 reviews (March 2023)

Boom Fantasy customer service options

Phone Number? No Email Address? support@boomfantasy.com Live Chat? Yes

If you need to contact Boom Fantasy customer support, you won’t be able to do so with a phone call.

However, you can contact them through live chat or email easily from your app. Just click on the bottom right tab of your app and click on ‘Help Center’ to find the option to contact customer support.

Their customer support isn’t available 24/7. Their hours of operation are between 9 a.m. EST and 1 a.m. EST.

People who’ve used their customer support have good things to say, noting quick and helpful response times through both methods.

Boom Fantasy: The good and the bad

Positives

Unique and generous welcome offer Fantastic and reliable mobile app that’s easy to navigate with quick response times Quick withdraw time Fair withdraw policy Generous payout multiplier for pick ‘em contests

Negatives

Limited deposit and withdrawal methods No customer support phone number to call Limited number of leagues and modes to play

Boom Fantasy Q&A section

What is the Boom Fantasy legal age?

The minimum age requirement for Boom Fantasy across the majority of US states is 21 or older. However, there are a couple of outliers to the rule.

In Nebraska, players must be 19 or older to play. In Arkansas and Massachusetts, 21 is the minimum age requirement.

What is Boom Fantasy’s policy if there’s a cancellation?

Should one of your games be canceled when playing a pick ‘em contest, your entries for that game will be removed and your payout multiplier will be subtracted to reflect the new number of picks you’ve made.

If you only picked two players and a game is canceled, your entry is canceled and refunded.

If a player you pick doesn’t play, you’ll receive a refund as well. You can see all the specific rules of Boom Fantasy’s cancellation policy in their FAQ section.

Can I edit an entry after submission?

No, after you’ve submitted an entry on Boom Fantasy, you’re locked into that decision and can’t change your mind.

Is Boom Fantasy legit?

Any concerns over Boom Fantasy’s legitimacy can be thrown aside. Their mobile app reviews speak volumes of the amount of users who’ve had good experiences with the platform.

Additionally, Boom Fantasy must abide by each state’s gaming body, who oversee them and make sure no corrupt actions are happening.

When was Boom Fantasy established?

Boom Fantasy was founded in December of 2014 and has quickly risen the ranks to become arguably the biggest and most popular daily fantasy sports platform on the market.

