For the past three seasons, Ajax have been one of the most exciting teams in the Champions League. A dynamic offensive team with a high-pressing style that’s easy on the eyes, the Dutch giants were easy to get behind and since they were coming out of the Eredivisie (the top division in the Netherlands), Ajax were often offered at tempting prices, especially against bigger clubs.

But as with all good things, the Ajax ride looks to be coming to an end. At least for now.

Napoli vs. Ajax Pick: Napoli +210 (FanDuel)

Last summer, the Sons of the Gods watched as Lisandro Martinez, Antony, Sebastien Haller, Ryan Gravenberch and manager Erik ten Hag departed for bigger clubs. That’s the team’s best centerback, striker, winger and central midfielder all gone.

As usual, Ajax brought in some replacements and promoted from within, but eventually losing that much talent will catch up to a team. It seems like that time has come.

After getting played off the park by Liverpool in the second match of the Champions League group stages, Ajax have faltered in domestic play, losing to AZ Alkmaar and drawing against Go Ahead Eagles. That’s not the kind of form the Sons of the Gods want to be in when they welcome unbeaten Napoli to Johan Cruyff Arena on Tuesday.

Napoli are off and running in all competitions this season, having yet to lose a match and sitting atop the table in Serie A with six wins and two draws in their first eight matches. Gli Azzurri have solidified themselves as one of the best defensive clubs in Europe with just six goals and 6.62 expected goals allowed in league play this season.

Napoli’s defensive stability is their calling card, but they’ve also set the pace in Serie A with 18 goals and are second in expected goals for (14.9). The Italian side’s attacking prowess was on full display against Liverpool in a 4-1 victory at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium last month.

Ajax and Liverpool play with a similar all-action, pressing style, so we’ve already seen this team show the ability to hang with teams that want to pressure you into mistakes.

This is a great matchup for Napoli and the market still remains suspiciously high on Ajax after the mass exit in the summer. The Italian Side are a live underdog on the road.

Napoli vs. Ajax Odds:

Napoli: +210

Ajax: +120

Draw: +270

