Manchester City is halfway towards the ultimate mission. After wrapping up their third Premier League title in a row and fifth in the last six seasons over the weekend, the Cityzens can now focus on the one trophy that has eluded them: The Champions League.

The Sky Blues will face Inter Milan on June 10 in Istanbul to try and tick that box, but there are still two Premier League matches on City’s schedule between now and their trip to Turkey.

First up is a tricky fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion on the road.

Man City vs. Brighton Prediction: Pick

The Bet: Brighton +300 (FanDuel)

Man City vs. Brighton Prediction: Analysis

It’s not controversial to say that this version of Manchester City may be the best club team we’ve seen in generations. It may have taken some time for the Sky Blues to find their top level, but once they did it was curtains for the rest of the Premier League.

Manchester City is currently in the midst of a 24-match unbeaten streak (20 wins) across all competitions and have not allowed more than one goal in a game since a 4-2 win over Tottenham on Jan. 19 — a span of 27 contests. It’s an incredible run of form and City’s underlying numbers are brilliant and show no signs of this stretch being flukey, but at some point you’d have to expect that Pep Guardiola’s side will let their foot off the gas.

A midweek trip to Brighton in a meaningless match just days before they’re greeted as champions in their home finale seems like a good spot to target.

And it’s not just the spot that should make bettors confident in Brighton. The Seagulls have been one of the best teams in all of Europe this season, and in particular since the World Cup.

Brighton has the sixth-best record, fifth-best goal differential and third-best expected goal difference in the Premier League since the World Cup. In other words, they’ve been playing at a Champions League level for most of the season.

The Seagulls have wins over Arsenal and Liverpool already this season and are a good bet to add City to that list on Wednesday.

