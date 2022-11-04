For the first time since 2003, the best two Major League Soccer teams are meeting to play for the MLS Cup. And even though it’s a rare occurrence, we always seemed destined to get here.

It’s LAFC hosting the Philadelphia Union Saturday afternoon, with each team in pursuit of a first MLS Cup.

Who’s favored to lift the trophy? Here’s a look at the betting odds at FanDuel as of Thursday morning.

Odds to win the MLS CUP

LAFC: -265

Union: +210

Odds for 90 minutes (plus stoppage time)

LAFC: -140

Union: +300

Draw: +290

The home team is a big favorite Saturday, and probably for good reason. The Western Conference’s top seed is loaded with talent. LAFC’s attack features Cristian “Chicho” Arango and Carlos Vela. And on the back end, Giorgio Chiellini, who has played in Champions League and European Championship finals, and Jesús Murillo make up a formidable unit that allowed the third-fewest goals in the MLS this season.

But even more importantly, LAFC is home at Banc of California Stadium, where they were 13-2-2 during the season. The Union, meanwhile, a great team at home in Chester, was just 7-5-5 on the road this year.

The teams played to a 2-2 draw in Los Angeles back in May.

The Inquirer soccer staff is split on how Saturday’s match will shake out. Those who think the Union can pull off their first MLS Cup title are riding with the Union because of how the stars seem to be aligning.

The Union have a strong attack of their own in Dániel Gazdag and Julián Carranza. And they do have what could be the X-factor Saturday: MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake.

Saturday figures to be an entertaining finish to the MLS season. The league couldn’t ask for much more. It got its two best teams meeting in the final.

If played 10 times, maybe LAFC wins a majority of them, but there doesn’t seem to be much in this contest.

The Union have Blake in goal, and a lot of talent in front of him. For one day, that’s plenty to feel comfortable riding with +210 odds to lift the MLS Cup.

