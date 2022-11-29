That was quite the thrill, wasn’t it?

The U.S. Men’s National Team survived a late rally from Iran in their final Group B matchup in a 1-0 win, setting up a Round of 16 matchup between the Americans and the Netherlands.

The star of the match for the U.S. soccer team, Christian Pulisic, scored the game’s only goal, but was brought to the hospital afterwards with an abdominal injury. It seemed his status for Saturday’s match might be in question, but Pulisic quickly quelled the worry via Snapchat post.

With the dramatic win behind the Americans, they’ll face a Netherlands squad that advanced to the Round of 16 after taking down World Cup host Qatar, 2-0, in their final Group A match.

The Dutch, who are +1400 on BetMGM to win the World Cup, eighth-best odds among remaining countries, opened the favorites in their Round of 16 matchup against the USMNT.

The U.S. soccer team are +333 on the three-way money line (90 minutes) in the early odds recently released by BetMGM, while the Netherlands are valued at -120. The odds are +240 for 90 minutes to be played to a draw.

The over/under on the goal line is set at 2.5, with the under valued at -160 and the over at +115.

A potential quarterfinal matchup if the USMNT were to win on Saturday against the Netherlands has not been set yet, as other groups need to finish playing throughout the week.

USMNT World Cup odds shrinking

In addition to the USMNT winning their match against Iran, their futures odds saw a change as well. Before Tuesday’s matchup against Iran, the USMNT were +10000 to win it all. That has now improved to +8000, the 11th best odds overall of the remaining countries.

We’ll see if the USMNT can keep their World Cup championship hopes alive on Saturday morning.

USMNT vs Netherlands three-way (90 minute) odds (BetMGM)

USA: +333

NED: -120

Draw: +240

Goal line over/under: 2.5 (+115/-160)

