Kansas sports betting has been legalized and live throughout the state as of September 1st 2022, so we’ve listed all of the best sports betting sites to use when placing your sports wagers in KS.

Sports betting in Kansas

Sports betting finally went live in Kansas on September 1st, with those in the state now able to bet on sports via one of Kansas’ four retail casinos at this point.

Mobile sports betting will then go live September 8th, with six operators already being given the go-ahead to launch on this date.

This comes just in time for the new 2022 NFL season, with those in KS able to bet on the Kansas City Chiefs’ first game of the season three days after mobile sports betting launches throughout the state.

The legalization of sports betting in KS has been a long time coming, with SB84 being passed through the senate in 2021, then, those involved working on HB2470 on March 2022.

The House inserted the language from HB2470 into SB84 and advanced it, with the bill being received by Gov. Laura Kelly’s signature in May 2022 and became effective as law on July 1, 2022.

Kansas sports betting FAQs

Online Betting Coming September 8th Mobile Betting Coming September 8th Retail Betting Live Minimum Age 21+

Is sports betting legal in Kansas?

Yes. As of September 1st, retail sports betting is now legal and live in the state of Kansas, with online and mobile sports betting going live a week later on September 8th.

This comes following SB84 being passed through the senate last year, with the bill itself being signed by Gov. Laura Kelly in May and being signed into law in July.

Who governs sports betting in Kansas

Sports betting in Kansas is overseen by the Kansas Lottery, with their state-wide lottery service regulating all sports betting, both online and retail, in KS.

Where can I bet on Sports in Kansas?

In terms of retail sports betting, you will be able to bet on sports via one of Kansas’ four in-state casinos, with these being: Boot Hill Casino & Resort, Kansas Star Casino, Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway and Kansas Crossing Casino & Hotel.

Online sports betting will be available come September 8th, with six online sportsbooks going live on this date just in time for the 2022 NFL campaign.

What sports can I bet on in Kansas?

You’ll be able to wager on a whole range of sports when betting online in Kansas, including all the major sports such as football, basketball and hockey.

You’re also going to get the chance to bet on lesser popular sports such as handball, cricket and darts, with the range of sports you’re able to bet on depending on the sportsbook you’re betting with.

The best KS sports betting sites

Kansas retail Sportsbooks

Those in KS will be able to wager on sports with any of the retail casinos that are currently open in the state, with these the casinos, and their sportsbook partner, you’ll be able to wager with.

Sportsbook Retail Casino Bally Bet, DraftKings, Golden Nugget Boot Hill Casino & Resort FanDuel Kansas Star Casino Barstool, FOXBet Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway BetMGM, Caesars, PointsBet Kansas Crossing Casino & Hotel

Latest Kansas Sports Betting News

Sports betting is finally coming to Kansas, with retail sports betting, as well as a few online sportsbook, going live on September 1st.

Following this, all sports betting will be fully legal and live on September 8th, just in time for the new 2022 NFL campaign.

The likes of BetMGM, FanDuel, Caesars, DraftKings and Barstool will all be going live on September 8th, with PointsBet going live upon the soft launch of September 1st.

All of this comes following sports betting being made legal on July 1st following the signing of SB84 into law by Gov. Laura Kelly, with those in KS being able to bet on sports for the remainder of 2022 and beyond because of this.

Kansas Sports Betting History

Online sports betting was entirely illegal in Kansas until recently, with this now set to change in September 2022 following the launch of online and retail sports betting.

SB84 was passed through the senate in September 2021, with this being a bill that was to allow sports betting to be allowed in Kansas for the future.

Another bill was then worked upon in March 2022, with this being HB2470, the language of which was then combined with those in SB84 in order to put together Kansas’ current sports betting bill.

This was originally turned down in April 2022, however upon a few adjustments being made, the Senate then voted in favor of this bill.

The bill received Gov. Laura Kelly’s signature in May 2022 and became effective as law on July 1, 2022.

Following this, sports betting will now be going live in all capacities by September 8th at the very latest, with a number of sportsbooks set to be made available come this date.

Kansas sports teams to bet on

Kansas has a number of sports teams for you to wager on spanning a number of the US’ major sports leagues, such, as the NFL, MLS and MLB.

With this in mind, we’re here to go through some of the KS-native teams you’ll be able to bet on once sports betting goes live in Kansas in September 2022.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have been one of the most successful teams in the NFL over the past few years, with KC winning Super Bowl 2019 and reaching the Super Bowl in 2020, where they were eventually beaten by the Bucs.

This year, you’re able to bet on all of the Chiefs’ games for the 2022 NFL season, as well as whether or not they’ll make the Playoffs, win the Super Bowl and how many games they’ll win in the regular season.

Kansas City Royals

Since being founded in 1969, the Royals have only made the Playoffs nine times, however despite this, they’ve won the World Series twice and been runners-up twice, with their most recent win coming in 2015.

You’ll be able to bet on all of their remaining regular season games for the 2022 MLB season, as well as whether or not you think they’ll make the post-season and win the World Series.

Sporting Kansas City

Sporting KC have two MLS Cups and four US Open Cups to their name since 1996, with KC being one of the best teams in the West over the last few years, finishing top of the conference twice since 2017.

You’re able to wager on all of their MLS fixtures for the current 2022 campaign, as well as whether you think they have enough to qualify for the postseason or win the MLS Cup this year.

