But Newton is still in the prime of his career, or should be. He turned 31 last month. Having been cast off after nine years with the Carolina Panthers, he is well motivated, or should be. And if he isn’t, Belichick will probably have an answer for that, too. In a memorable scene from his book Belichick, the definitive work on the coach’s life, Ian O’Connor describes the Patriots’ first team meeting before the 2007 season, in which New England won its first 18 games before losing in the Super Bowl. Seated next to each other in the meeting were the Patriots’ two newest wide receivers, Moss and Donte Stallworth, who were stunned as Belichick rolled film of a succession of errant passes by Brady and ripped into the quarterback over the mistakes.