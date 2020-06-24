It’s time to play ball.
Baseball is back. If you’re breathing a sigh of relief, you’re not alone. At times, it felt like a season in 2020 season was a fantasy, but now fans will get a 60-game regular season.
The announcement was made official Tuesday night. Players around the league, including Phillies star Bryce Harper, seemed satisfied with the decision after a long battle between owners and the MLBPA.
Harper has spent his time off as a semi-pro gamer on Twitch. In the last three days, he’s had three live streams of more than 90 minutes playing Fortnite. Twitch has been a popular platform for athletes during the quarantine, but Harper probably won’t be starting as many live streams after baseball’s decision to return.
A 60-game schedule with rule changes, schedule adjustments and restrictions has been put together. The wait is over.
The FBI concluded its investigation and found no evidence of a noose being planted in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall.
The statement said that “the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall.”
On Wednesday, Wallace posted a Twitter statement indirectly related to the investigation after his motive was questioned.
“Integrity..something nobody will ever be able to take away from me,” Wallace said.
In the initial report of a noose being found, it stated that a member of Wallace’s team found it, and Wallace was never shown or saw the noose.
The Lakers will be missing one of their guards when they return to Orlando, and it could have an impact on where they finish this season.
Avery Bradley is opting not to play in Orlando. His decision is due to his six-year old son dealing with respiratory illness. His son was unlikely to be cleared to enter the bubble.
“As committed to my Lakers teammates and the organization as I am, I ultimately play basketball for my family,” Avery Bradley said to ESPN. “And so, at a time like this, I can’t imagine making any decision that might put my family’s health and well-being at even the slightest risk.”
Bradley started 44 games, and he’s fifth on Lakers in scoring (8.6 points per game). His value comes on the defensive end, where he usually defends the opponent’s best guard.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso are two roster options who could receive increased roles, and the Lakers also signed Dion Waiters in March.
But more help could be on the way. ESPN is reporting the Lakers are interested in free-agent guard J.R. Smith.
Smith was LeBron James’ teammate in Cleveland during their four consecutive NBA Finals appearances. He hasn’t played since November 2018, but his career shooting numbers from three (37.3%) would be a welcomed addition to a team that has shot 35.5% from downtown this season.