After Chuck Fletcher’s trade deadline humiliation, will Flyers players increase their value? Don’t count on it.

Chuck Fletcher’s pathetic face said it all.

Shock. Shame. Failure.

It was Friday, just after the NHL’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. Fletcher had pledged three days earlier that the club would be younger come the weekend. Then he’d tried to trade the Flyers’ most established players.

Nobody wanted any of them. Not embattled former center Kevin Hayes. Not sulky, streaky defenseman Ivan Provorov. Not Fletcher’s latest disaster, $10 million Tony “The Spear” DeAngelo.

Not even James van Riemsdyk, a productive power forward whose contract will expire at the end of the season.

Fletcher couldn’t deal them for a flock of sterile sheep.

There’s another piece to this.

If Fletcher was humiliated that he couldn’t trade his big names making big money for even the smallest return, imagine how mortified the big names must have felt? The aforementioned Big Four count for about $26 million against the salary cap (one-third of the team’s cap) this year, but nobody thinks they’re worth the money. Nobody. Zero bodies.

Will they try to change that? Will they show a little pride, and market themselves with improved play down the stretch?

Don’t hold your breath.

Delusional

These were players Fletcher depended on when, on the dawn of December, he said, “I expect to be more competitive the rest of the way.” The arrogance and the condescension were staggering, if typical.

He said this after his team had lost 10 of its last 11 games, and would lose 16 of 18. Who would want any piece of what the Flyers have become?

“We never had an offer,” he admitted in regard to trying to trade van Riemsdyk, humbled by the utter irrelevance of the components of the team he constructed. “I don’t know what to say.”

How about, “I resign?”

If hope lies anywhere, it is on the ice, where the untradable can change their profiles and their fates. Nobody wants to be a Flyer these days. Certainly, not right now. Fletcher committed to a rebuild last week after Tortorella promised that the club would be at least as lousy next season as it is right now.

The Flyers will be selling again all summer, if Fletcher, or potentially a new general manager, can find buyers this time, that is. The players should all want to flee this sinking ship like rats on the bowsprit.

The best escape plan? Be marketable. Player better. If they can.

They’re not, so far. The Flyers have lost two of three games since the deadline. They’ve got 18 games remaining. It’s now or never.

The boys

JVR has never scored fewer than 14 goals, but he has just nine this season, hasn’t sniffed a goal in eight games, and he has just one goal in his last 14. He’ll be a 34-year-old free agent in a few weeks. .

Hayes, with 49 points, is just six shy of his career high ... but, at minus-16, he might set a career high in that dubious category as well. He was minus-20 last season. For a 30-year-old with a $7.14 million cap hit, he’s trending in the wrong direction.

Provorov, 26, was also minus-20 a year ago, and he’s minus-11 now, and minus-5 over his last 11 games, but his production has suffered, too. He’s had a sure and steady decline since scoring 13 goals and posting 36 points during the 2019-20 season, when he signed a six-year, $40.5 million contract extension. Hey, when all that money’s guaranteed, what’s the worst that can happen? You get traded?

Actually, the worst thing that can happen for Provorov, with two years of what (purportedly) is his prime remaining on that deal after this season, is that he doesn’t get traded.

As for DeAngelo, he’s minus-28, minus-12 over his last 10 games, and he’s as irascible as ever. He was ejected from Tuesday night’s 5-2 loss after spearing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Corey Perry in the groin during a stoppage in play. He was suspended for two games. That’s bad, right?

Well, here’s an indicator of the clown show the Flyers are at this moment: After the game, Tortorella noted that he’d benched players — Joel Farabee and Travis Sanheim in this particular game — who play without DeAngelo’s vicious vigor, and pined, “I wish a little of that would rub off on them.”

It’s going to be tough convincing anybody to accept any player from this assemblage of Broad Street Bumblers.