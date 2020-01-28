“Of course it was devastating when [retired Phillies pitcher] Roy Halladay passed away" in the 2017 crash of a small plane. "That was really bad, and it hit my family hard. But the Kobe tragedy hit me harder, I think because of his daughter, the fact that they were on their way to a tournament,” said Glenn Master, who coached daughters Megan and Katie in basketball and softball. Both have been standouts at Atlantic City High School. One is in college, the other is on her way.