When I was an editorial assistant at the Daily News, I wrote a story of my limited history with Kobe during the Sixers/Lakers 2001 NBA Finals. I used to think if Kobe saw me walking down the street he would probably recognize me but not know my name. Years later when I wrote the Daily News gossip column, my friend Andy texted me while he was shooting video with Kobe to ask if he should mention me. I said, sure, go ahead, but I don’t think he’ll remember. Andy said Kobe made a joke, wondering if he should be careful what he could say in front of him, suggesting he was aware I wrote the gossip column. That was nice to hear.