But once it was dropped into NBC’s array of regional sports networks, Comcast SportsNet immediately began to drift from the philosophies that made it so successful. Somewhere along the way, someone forgot how much sports matters here – and how much speaking honestly, even critically, about sports matters here. Take one example: In 2015, the network debuted a morning show, Breakfast on Broad. Given the talent in its ensemble, the money poured into it, and the theory underpinning it – that Philadelphians would love a two-hour chance each morning to delve into what was good and bad about the teams they love – the show should have been a smash. It lasted less than two years. You don’t have to take sports seriously here all the time, but you have to take it seriously enough. Breakfast on Broad didn’t.