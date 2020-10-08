In the seven years since, nothing about the manner in which Foles would answer such a question has changed. Only everything else has. On Thursday night, he and Brady will play against each other, in a game whose outcome matters, for the first time since February 2018. That night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, when Brady threw for 505 yards and three touchdowns and it wasn’t enough because Foles threw for 373 and three himself and caught another one, will be an easy reference point, an obvious but still interesting storyline. The two of them will always be linked. But the setting and scene for this game will be so strange: an empty Soldier Field, Foles starting for the Chicago Bears, Brady starting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.