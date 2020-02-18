"It’s ‘How do I get the car to victory lane?’ The adrenaline that comes from it is that you have to push the car so hard. You have to push yourself, and there’s so much going on mentally. You’re working with your team and the car, and you’re trying not only to drive it as fast as you can, but thinking about things that can be done to make it go faster and trying to think about what line I can take to pass this car. How do I not make mistakes and execute flawlessly? That’s what’s on my mind. I’m not thinking about the risk.”