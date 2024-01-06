The Eagles should sit Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce, and other old, injured, or exhausted players vs. Giants

No active player has taken more snaps since 2011 than Eagles center Jason Kelce, which should resonate more for him, since he’s always the guy doing the snapping. Kelce, 36, is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a five-time All-Pro. He’s got nothing to prove.

The Eagles play at the New York Giants in the season finale Sunday at 4:25 p.m. At the same time, the Dallas Cowboys play at the Washington Commanders.

Both teams are 11-5. Both are favored to win their finales, but the Cowboys do not face the problems the Eagles face. That’s why Nick Sirianni should sit Kelce, and as many of his aged or infirm players, as he possibly can.

And, of course, quarterback Jalen Hurts.

This is the most ticklish decision of Sirianni’s three-year tenure. His team is playing badly, his approval rating has never been lower, and his handpicked coaching staff is almost certain to be reconfigured in the offseason at the behest of owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman. I don’t expect Sirianni to pull this controversial trigger, but he should.

Sitting stars doesn’t ensure a loss; in fact, the way the starters have been playing, we’re not sure there would be much drop-off at all. And while it might be unpopular to risk losing a game and thereby forfeiting the slim chance of winning the division, it will be a lot less popular if two or three stars get hurt in a game that might mean nothing by dinnertime.

The Eagles’ odds of moving up in the standings are stacked against them. Even Mother Nature isn’t helping: The weather forecast for Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. is 34 degrees with an 88% chance of snow and rain, and the turf at MetLife Stadium is notoriously dangerous in the best of conditions.

The Eagles’ odds of winning a playoff game are much better if they’re healthier and better-rested.

The Eagles need to win, and a loss or tie from the Cowboys, to win the NFC East, the No. 2 seed, and receive the home playoff game that accompanies it. The Eagles need to win, plus a loss or a tie from both the Cowboys and the Detroit Lions, to win the NFC’s second seed.

The problem is, the Eagles might have the less-winnable game. They’re on the road against a five-win team they barely beat two weeks ago at home, while the Cowboys face a four-win team in a seven-loss free fall.

Should they turn Week 18 into a virtual bye to let their players rest and heal?

Before you answer, consider the facts.

Linebacker Zach Cunningham is returning from a knee injury. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis injured his ankle Sunday. Nickel corner Avonte Maddox just came off injured reserve last Sunday with a torn pectoral muscle and injured his elbow in his return. An extra week would not hurt.

What would Kelce’s reaction be if Sirianni told him he wasn’t playing Sunday?

“I don’t think I’m going to have to have a reaction. I think we’ll probably be playing,” said Kelce. He thinks a team that has lost four of its last five games needs the reps: “I think it’s a good opportunity for us to work on building something positive entering the playoffs.”

Agree to disagree. A sharp outing against the Giants won’t matter a week later. Certainly, it’s not worth the risk. The risk increases with every snap — especially for a team that played into February last season. These guys need a break.

Kelce is the oldest of the Eagles. But Brandon Graham is 35, Fletcher Cox and Lane Johnson are 33, and James Bradberry is 30, though he’s been playing like a man twice his age.

Darius Slay, 33, underwent knee surgery a month ago. He could have returned Sunday — in a cold, snowy game that could be rendered meaningless by its end. He wasn’t exactly dying to strap it on.

“I’ll just roll with the coach right now,” Slay said. “He’s the coach. He knows what’s best for us.”

And what if the player thinks what’s best is to demur?

“As players, you have to communicate,” Slay replied. “But in our minds, everybody’s ready to go. It’s his decision, whether he sits his stars or not.”

What about health? “Yeah, well, that’s way more important.” Even if sitting stars results in a loss and a road playoff game?

Slay shrugged and said, “We do good on the road.”

They do do good. They’re 5-3 on the road. Their second road win this season was at Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers are the most likely first-round opponent if the Eagles are a wild-card team.

It’s been a long two-year run for all of them.

Reddick played a career-high 928 defensive snaps last season, including the playoffs. He’s on pace to play 888 by the end of the Giants game, 71 more than last season. That’s an increase of about 1.5 games’ worth of snaps.

It’s been a long two seasons for a 240-pound pass-rusher.

Haason Reddick wouldn’t say “no” to a breather.

“I wouldn’t feel any way either way. If he told us to go play, [shoot], I love playing ball. That’s why I’m here. That’s why I do what I do,” Reddick said. “But if he says, ‘Hey, I’m going to sit you for the game, going to rest you up, make sure you’re good for the playoff push,’ I completely understand that as well. I wouldn’t fight him. If anything, I’d be with him, if he’s, like, ‘We’re going to be where we’re going to be, we want to get you right for the playoffs, you know we’re going to need you.’ "

It’s Reed Blankenship’s first full season as a starter. The same is true for Davis. Jalen Carter is a rookie. All have played remarkably poorly during the 1-4 slide, but none wants to sit against the Giants.

“I want to play every game I can,” Carter said. “I don’t want to miss any games.”

He doesn’t make that decision.

Sirianni should.