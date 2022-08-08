The Eagles held their eighth open practice of the 2022 training camp at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Here were my ten observations from Day 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7. Let’s get to the action from Day 8:

All jacked up for A.J. A.J. Brown was the star of the Eagles’ lone open practice to fans. The newly-acquired wide receiver drew among the loudest ovations during introductions and afterward during an interview. In between, he showed the faithful why the Eagles parted with draft picks and millions of dollars. Brown was quarterback Jalen Hurts’ favorite target as he has been throughout camp.

Most of the completions were in the 5-10-yard range, but the catch that had fans on their feet occurred in the second team period. Brown ran a go route into the end zone from about the 30-yard line with cornerback James Bradberry running step for step. Hurts’ toss had a low trajectory, but it was in stride and Brown made a diving grab for the touchdown.

Earlier in the drive, Brown caught a short pass with blockers ahead and gobbled up yards after the catch.

Mounting injuries. The Eagles were relatively healthy through the first week of camp, but they’re starting to accumulate bumps and bruises. None of the injuries appear to be serious. Coach Nick Sirianni has said with previous injuries that he has erred on the side of caution with the season still over a month away.

Still, four more players were added to the injury list, giving the Eagles a total of 10 who missed Sunday’s workout. Safety Jaquiski Tartt was absent because of a personal reason. Le’Raven Clark was out with a hamstring injury, which meant the offense was without its top three left tackles. Starter Jordan Mailata and backup Andre Dillard were still in concussion protocol, but watched practice from the field, which suggests they’ll be back soon.

Cornerbacks Kary Vincent (groin) and Jimmy Moreland (ankle) and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (groin) were also new additions. The following continued to miss time: Wide receivers DeVonta Smith (groin) and Greg Ward (toe), running back Boston Scott (concussion) and tight end Grant Calcaterra (hamstring).

Happy Hurts birthday. Smith’s replacements have struggled and it has seemingly affected Hurts and the passing offense. Hurts looked mostly to Brown or tight end Dallas Goedert. The quarterback opened up 11 on 11s with a downfield toss to a wide open Goedert. But aside from that long gainer and the touchdown pass to Brown, the first unit didn’t accumulate many yards through the air.

Hurts, as a result, often took matters into his own legs. The first touchdown came when the offensive line picked up an odd-man rush and the quarterback took off from about the 20-yard line and scored. There were a few times Hurts kept on zone read plays. The results were mixed. But his most electric run came when he cut inside on defensive end Brandon Graham and jetted upfield. It wasn’t as devastating as the move he put on the Saints’ Carl Granderson last season, but it drew Graham’s applause.

Hurts turned 24 on Sunday and was serenaded by fans following the session.

Defensive highlights. While the first unit offense scored on their first two drives, the defense kept it in check for most of the rest of practice. I’ll get to the disaster that was the screen game, and some of the penalties later, but credit should also be given to defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s troops.

Defensive end Tarron Jackson was unblocked, but he contained Hurts on a roll out and forced a throwaway. (Jackson later had a second unit sack). The interior defensive line collapsed the pocket on Hurts and forced a short dump to receiver Zach Pascal. Linebacker Kyzir White was shadowing Goedert and forced an incompletion over the middle. Defensive end Derek Barnett read an option pitch to running back Miles Sanders for little gain.

Haason Reddick got a second team repetition and drove right tackle Jack Driscoll back on his heels and sacked quarterback Gardner Minshew. Linebacker T.J. Edwards nearly made a diving interception of a Hurts flick to Sanders over the middle. Edwards has had a great camp thus far.

Making gains. Marlon Tuipulotu might not have made the 53-man roster last year had he not been a draft pick. He struggled in camp and the preseason. But he apparently took the necessary steps in the ever-important first full offseason. Several teammates have noted Tuipulotu’s improvement. Fletcher Cox said earlier Sunday that the defensive tackle lost about 15 pounds.

He looks quicker off the ball. Center Jack Andserson anchored and held him up on his first rep in one-on-one drills. But Tuipulotu disposed of rookie center Cam Jurgens with a push-pull move. The second-year player was active in team drills, as well. He shouldered running back Kenny Gainwell to the ground on a rush, and got by guard Isaac Seumalo and forced Hurts out of the pocket. Tuipulotu also earned a sack later on.

Speaking of rookies, defensive tackle Jordan Davis had maybe his quietest practice of camp. He and Jurgens battled to a draw on their matchup. But rookie guard William Dunkle was able to contain a Davis rip move later on. The first round draft pick did pressure Minshew later in 11 on 11s.

Screen game struggles. The screen game is an important part of Sirianni’s offense, and there have been positive moments in camp, particularly on ones designed for Goedert. But the offense might have been tipping off their screens as Hurts had to throw a couple of dirt balls at intended receivers’ feet after misdirections were diagnosed.

The second unit offense did execute a screen to receiver Devon Allen that got the track star into the secondary.

There were, as has been the case throughout camp, several penalties or would-be ones. Driscoll had a false start. Guard Landon Dickerson should have been called for holding. And there was another false start when the right side of the offensive line jumped. Defensively, linebacker Nakobe Dean may have interfered with receiver Britain Covey on a third down crosser.

Gardner at night. Minshew split second team snaps with third stringer Reid Sinnett. I wouldn’t read too much into it. The Eagles likely wanted to keep things moving and had just two units working in the smaller space. Minshew was inconsistent. He didn’t receive much assistance early on when he was sacked on two out of three plays – Reddick had the first and outside linebacker Patrick Johnson was credited with the second.

Gainwell had a couple decent runs, including a 10-yarder before contact. Minshew did hook up with tight end Noah Togiai for a touchdown on a mesh concept.

Reid it and weep. Sinnett seemed to have more success moving the ball than Minshew, although it wasn’t always pretty. He hit receiver Jalen Reagor on a short slant. He connected with Deon Cain for a nice gain after the receiver turned cornerback Mac McCain around. Tight end J.J. Arcega-Whiteside broke free into the secondary and laid out for a long reception. But Sinnett couldn’t cash in from inside the 20 and throws to Allen and Lance Lenoir were broken up.

Two-minute men. The Eagles worked on the two-minute drill in their last period. Neither offense was particularly effective. Sanders had a decent carry on the first unit’s first play, but the drive stalled after a couple of passes hit the turf. Minshew tried for Cain on a fade into the end zone, but rookie cornerback Josh Jobe had good coverage. He heaved a dangerous pass to tight end Jack Stoll that safety Andre Chachere read from the post and disrupted. Cornerback Josiah Scott broke up an attempt to Covey in the end zone. Minshew had a flip to Stoll from the 1-yard line that would have likely resulted in a score, but Dean was there.

And a few leftovers … Arynn Siposs hasn’t really had much to do in camp thus far, but Sunday offered the opportunity to watch the punter’s supposed improved hang time. He boomed a bunch of kicks well over 50 yards. … Eagles estimated that there were almost 30,000 fans in attendance.