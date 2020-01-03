Kyle Brandt knows exactly how to get Eagles fans riled up.
Brandt, the cohost of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, delivered the perfect two-minute speech Friday morning, culminating with him picking the Eagles to defeat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday during a playoff matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.
“This Eagles team, they’re not dogs,” Brandt said. “This team is hungrier, they are smarter, they are survivors.”
Beginning calmly, Brandt quickly pivots to his best Doug Pederson as Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street impression, dubbing the Eagles head coach “The Wolf of Broad Street” because Pederson isn’t willing to step down in the face of adversity (though obviously guided by a much different moral compass).
“I’m not bleeping leaving! The playoffs are my home! They’re going to need a wrecking ball to take me out of here,” Brandt yelled in a performance that NFL Network colleague Ian Rapoport dubbed Emmy worthy.
“They can send in the Seahawks, Saints, Shanahan, and the whole freaking National Guard! 'Cause we ain’t going nowhere!” a passionate Brandt concluded.
Watch:
Of course, Brandt has long been adopted by Eagles fans after his fiery, three-minute rant in 2018, inspired by lazy sports media pundits who were quick to write-off the Eagles and Nick Foles ahead of their NFC divisional playoff matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Brandt was among the few national pundits to pick the Eagles to win, and we all know what happened next.
“I was just so frustrated and enraged with the laziness of all the observations and all the story lines about the Eagles from national media outlets … and I just kind of erupted,” Brandt told the Inquirer at the time. “In a way, it was kind-of a precursor to the Jason Kelce speech where I was just listing all the players and coaches on the Eagles who just had so much to play and coach and fight for. That was it.”
Brandt will be in Philadelphia on Sunday ahead of the game. He’ll file reports alongside NFL Network colleague (and one-time 94.1 WIP intern) Colleen Wolfe live from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at New Wave Cafe in Queen Village.