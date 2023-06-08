Belmont Park cancels races Thursday amid haze, remains ‘optimistic’ that events will resume Friday

With just two days before its biggest event of the year, horse races were canceled Thursday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., because of poor air quality conditions linked to the Canadian wildfires.

According to a press release from the New York Racing Association, officials “remained optimistic” that air quality would improve by Friday. Belmont Park still had its 11-race schedule for Friday live on its website in advance of Saturday’s Triple Crown finale, the Belmont Stakes.

Additionally, the NYRA suspended races at Saratoga Race Course on Thursday as wildfires continue to rage in Canada — a few hours away from both racing sites in New York state.

“NYRA will actively monitor all available data and weather information as we work toward the resumption of training and racing both here at Belmont Park and at Saratoga Race Course,” said David O’Rourke, president and CEO of the NYRA.” Safety is paramount as we navigate this unprecedented situation. … Based on current forecast models and consultation with our external weather services, we remain optimistic that we will see an improvement in air quality on Friday.”

However, officials are having to contend with animal rights activists, who are calling for the cancellation of Saturday’s running of the Belmont Stakes, suggesting that “If the air in New York is unsafe for humans, it will be worse for horses running at top speed,” according to a release.

There has been no discussion about rescheduling or canceling Saturday’s race, with a nine-horse field scheduled to run. Post time is set for 7:02 p.m., and it will air live on Fox29.