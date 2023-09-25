Hugh Douglas returns to host 94.1 WIP’s midday show three weeks after his son’s death

Former Eagles defensive end Hugh Douglas made his return to 94.1 WIP’s midday show on Monday.

In Douglas’ first appearance on the show since his son Hugh, a 20-year-old Morehouse College student, was killed in a car crash in suburban Atlanta on Sept. 4, the ex-Eagle expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support he’s received.

“I want to say thank you to everybody that reached out these last couple of weeks,” Douglas said on Monday morning. “I appreciate you. Compassion is not dead. And I just wanted to say that, with all the messages and everything everybody’s saying, I appreciate it.

“This is hard. I mean, I thought I could get up here and do this without being emotional. I mean, but hey, it is what it is. And this is my new normal, and I have to figure out a way to try to adjust and adapt and be as close to what I was before this happened.”

“I want to thank everyone that had a chance to fill in for you, because they did a great job,” said Joe Giglio, Douglas’ co-host. “But this show is not the same without you.”

Douglas, who now uses his son’s image as his profile picture, also took to social media to engage with listeners excited about his return.

On the show, Douglas also shared his thoughts on the Eagles’ wins against the Patriots and the Vikings, as well as their upcoming game tonight against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“The bottom line is, you’re 2-0. I would rather be 2-0 and look sloppy, as opposed to being 0-2 and telling everybody we’re better than this,” Douglas said.

As far as the Bucs, Douglas has optimism about the Eagles’ outlook tonight.

“The biggest concern that I have is Mike Evans ... especially when you talk about the the injuries that we have in the secondary,” Douglas said. “That’s something that I concerned about, but this defense has been playing pretty decent up until this point, I mean, and they still haven’t hit their stride yet. I’m excited about this game, but I would be surprised if Baker Mayfield puts together a game that beats the Eagles.”