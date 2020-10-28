Philadelphia protests and riots erupted when 27-year old Black man Walter Wallace Jr. was fatally shot by police officers on Monday. Wallace was reportedly armed with a knife, and his family noted that he had a mental illness.
Eagles safety Rodney McLeod is among the public figures who publicly responded to the shooting.
- Can Dez Bryant make the Ravens scary good? Plus, Nick Foles’ job security, Obama in ‘The Shop,’ and more sports news.
- Odell Beckham Jr. suffers torn ACL, Ron Rivera completes chemotherapy treatment, and more sports news
- D.K. Metcalf chases down a speedy Budda Baker, Jon Bostic’s hit on Andy Dalton, and more NFL news
“The tragic shooting of Walter Wallace Jr is another reminder of the systemic change needed in police reform,” McLeod tweeted.
McLeod has been a fixture in the Philly community. He and his wife, Erika, recently launched an initiative to impact youth through education in Philly.
After having been told he tested positive for COVID-19 during Game 6 and having left the game, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was seen in multiple photos and videos after the final out. According to The Athletic, Dodgers officials wanted to give Turner one photo before getting him off the field despite league officials and security requesting he be isolated.
There was no social distancing. Turner hugged teammates, shook hands, and even held the World Series trophy after his positive COVID-19 test.
It was a special moment for the Dodgers. It’s their first world championship in 32 years, and maybe other than Clayton Kershaw, no other player embodies the “Dodger Way” than Turner, who is the longest tenured position player.
Turner, 35, will also be a free agent after this season. With those narratives, it’s still surprising to some viewers that Turner celebrated with teammates.
Some Dodgers teammates wanted Turner to participate. After his close contact with many players and staffers, many eyes will be on the results from the subsequent COVID-19 tests.
Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap had been sending all the signs that he was upset about his role, including putting his home up for sale. The Bengals caught on and sent the two-time Pro Bowler to the Seattle Seahawks.
Dunlap’s lack of playing time was puzzling. He recorded his most sacks (9) since 2015 last season, and he’s produced at least 7½ sacks the last seven seasons.
His last Pro Bowl year was 2016, and he does have a hefty salary, but Dunlap’s 2019 resurgence showed he has much left in the tank.
Before last week’s game, Dunlap posted a photo showing him as the third-string defensive end, which probably didn’t go over well with coaches and the front office.
Seattle’s pass rush and its defense in general hasn’t been good. The offense has been one of the league’s best, but the Seahawks' are 24th in sacks per game.
No Seahawk had more than four sacks last season. This year, recently acquired safety Jamal Adams leads the team with two sacks, and he’s played only three games.
Dunlap should be an upgrade, and with Adams returning from his groin injury soon, Seattle could be complementing its offense with a better pass rush and overall defense.