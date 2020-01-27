"There comes a time when a teenager suddenly finds himself stronger and more agile than his father, when the old man’s legs can’t keep up and the child begins winning their one-on-one battles in the driveway.

Kobe Bryant, Lower Merion's 6-foot-5 star sophomore, still has not reached that point.

Bryant, who averaged 18 points a game last season for the Aces, took his father on over the summer, and here's what happened:

“He let me go by him once, then the next play he went right by me, stuffed it on me,” Bryant said. “I didn’t think he was that quick. He shocked me.”