Soufleris said La Salle has a variety of mental health services, from a student counseling center with licensed psychologists, to a full service wellness center that includes a mental health component. A recent grant allowed the university to bring more resources to the campus, she said, including training more faculty and staff on how to talk to students if they had concerns about their welfare, plus after-hours services, with the ability to call “any hour of the night” to connect to counseling services. Students were made aware of such services, Soufleris said, during freshman orientation and through residence hall staff.