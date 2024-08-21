After two months out injured, Maddy Siegrist made her WNBA return in her home state

NEW YORK — Former Villanova star Maddy Siegrist returned to action with the WNBA’s Dallas Wings on Tuesday after missing the last two months due to a broken left index finger.

“It’s been a long two months, so I’m just happy to be back,” she told The Inquirer after a 94-74 loss at the powerhouse New York Liberty.

A cast over the finger made it clear that Siegrist’s recovery isn’t done yet, and she didn’t mind admitting it.

“I can’t bend the finger in this [cast], so it’s a little different, but I’ve just got to get used to it,” she said. “I knew that coming back — this is early, believe it or not, for this injury — it was going to be a little difficult. So I’m just going have to adapt and learn how to play with it.”

At least it’s not her shooting hand, which makes it easier to play.

“It just stays straight,” she said. “If I was a lefty, I’d be in a lot of trouble.”

Wings coach Latricia Trammell was happy to have the 24-year-old forward back in the rotation from the bench.

“Maddy is just the calm in the storm. Great teammate, incredible player,” Trammell said. Before the game, I said, ‘It seems like it went by really fast,’ her surgery, and she just looked at me like, ‘No, it’s gone really slow.’ … I am just extremely proud of Maddy, and I know that she’ll still feel more comfortable as the games go.”

Siegrist recorded just six points in 13½ minutes of action on Tuesday. The standout play was, unfortunately, a driving layup attempt that Jonquel Jones swatted into the seats, which sent Siegrist to the floor before Jones gave an old-school finger wag to the crowd.

“Yeah, I know,” Siegrist said. “I mean, I thought I got hit on the body a little bit, but I’ve got to look at the replay.”

Whether she did or not, she’s far from alone in being dismissed by one of the WNBA’s best rim protectors.

It was a nice coincidence that Siegrist’s return came in Brooklyn. As always is the case when she visits the Liberty, many family and friends traveled down from her hometown of Poughkeepsie, N.Y. And because the Wings and Liberty meet again on Thursday at the Barclays Center, many of them were to stay in town to get some extra time with her.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to get back in time for this game, so even to play whatever amount I played tonight, just to be able to step on the court tonight, was a blessing,” Siegrist said. “And to go spend the rest of the night and tomorrow with my family and friends. I had dinner with my dad and brother yesterday. I really didn’t want to miss this trip, so I’m really glad that the timing worked out.”

While fans on the Main Line might watch the Wings for Siegrist, the nation watches for Arike Ogunbowale, the scoring star who many outsiders think should have been on the Olympic team. That’s water under the bridge now, but it’s still nice for Siegrist to have a front-row seat to Ogunbowale’s stardom.

“She’s been such a great mentor to me. She’s so encouraging,” Siegrist said. “She sent me a text before the game tonight and was just like, ‘Go out there and just play, you know — play the best you can; give yourself some grace. You haven’t played in two months, and it might be for a short stint tonight, but just do the best you can.’ Coming from somebody like that, it means the world.”

A few days ago, Siegrist and her teammates got to meet with Wanda Sykes, as the Wings honored the famed actress and comedian at a game.

“It was just so fun to see her,” Siegrist said.

Sykes, who calls the Philadelphia area one of her homes, is a big women’s basketball fan and has long been part of rumors about bringing a WNBA team to Philadelphia. Unfortunately, the chatter about that has died down lately and Siegrist said Sykes didn’t mention the subject.

“She didn’t, but I hope she brings one to Philly,” Siegrist said. “I would love that. I think everybody would love that.”

