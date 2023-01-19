It’s looking like a big weekend across City 6 college hoops programs. Here’s why.

Every weekend is a good weekend to watch college basketball. However, there are a number of story lines that make this weekend beginning on Friday a must-watch across a number of City 6 men’s and women’s programs.

This weekend features a possible record-breaking moment, a rivalry, and a national scoring race to keep tabs on.

Siegrist could become Villanova’s all-time scorer

It’s safe to say Maddy Siegrist is having a good month.

On Monday, she earned her second Big East player of the week nod after a pair of 32-point performances, and the senior forward now just needs 18 more to surpass legendary Villanova guard Shelly Pennefather as the all-time scoring leader in program history — for both men and women.

To put it in perspective, Pennefather, who became a cloistered nun, scored 2,408 points in a college career spanning from 1983-87. On the men’s side, only former guard Kerry Kittles comes close, having scored 2,243 points in 122 games from 1992-96. Siegrist, who leads the nation in scoring, and the Wildcats take on Creighton on Friday in a nationally televised matchup (9 p.m., FS1).

The return of Rahsool

Remember Rahsool Diggins? The former two-time Catholic League player of the year is now at UMass and is scheduled to make a bit of a homecoming when the Minutemen travel to City Line Avenue for a game against Atlantic 10 foe St. Joseph’s. Diggins, a sophomore transfer from UConn, also was Pennsylvania’s 6A player of the year. The former Archbishop Wood standout will make his return to Philly inside a Catholic institution, which only seems fitting. As for St. Joe’s? The Hawks (8-10, 2-4 A-10) are riding a two-game winning streak and are looking to make it three against UMass at Hagan Arena on Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN+).

Washington watch

For the bulk of the women’s basketball season, Drexel forward Keishana Washington has been on Siegrist’s heels. Currently, Washington ranks second in the nation in scoring with 26.9 points per game. However, Washington has No. 10 Iowa stalwart Caitlin Clark chasing her down — she averages 26.7 ppg herself. Clark dropped 26 on Wednesday night in a win over Michigan State.

» READ MORE: Maddy Siegrist and Keishana Washington rank No. 1 and No. 2 in the nation in scoring. Here’s the reason why.

On Sunday, Washington can pull away from Clark when Drexel travels to Towson for a conference matchup at 2 p.m. (FloHoops). Clark then is back in action Monday night against No. 2 Ohio State.

Speaking of Drexel …

On the men’s side, the rivalry between the Dragons and Delaware is set for its latest clash on Saturday. To call this anything but a back-and-forth affair would be putting it mildly. Drexel will look to avenge a 66-56 loss to the Blue Hens in the CAA Tournament last season. Drexel (10-8, 4-2) has had the edge at home over Delaware (10-9, 2-4), boasting a 50-29 home advantage in a clash born in 1912. Delaware can lay claim to the all-time mark, 85-79. And let’s not forget Drexel can claim the biggest comeback in a men’s NCAA Division I game. The opponent? Delaware.

This season, Drexel has been guided by the steady play of 6-foot, 10-inch junior forward Amari Williams, who averages 13.9 points and 8.2 boards per game. He’s also the Dragons’ leader in blocks with 33. Tipoff at the Daskalaskis Athletic Center is set for 2 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia).

How about a Quakers two-fer?

Saturday marks another Ivy League doubleheader of sorts with both the men’s and women’s programs at Penn tipping off against Yale. In the early game, Penn’s women will look to get back to winning ways following a 55-40 loss against Princeton on Monday that snapped a 10-game winning streak that dated back to Nov. 29. The Quakers (12-6, 4-1 Ivy) rank second in the conference behind Columbia, while Yale (10-8, 4-1) is right behind the Penn in the No. 3 spot. (2 p.m., ESPN+).

The late game will feature a men’s team on the road against Yale out to snap a two-game losing streak (6 p.m., ESPN+). They’ll look to do so behind the steady play of junior guard Jordan Dingle, who currently ranks third in the nation in scoring with 23.4 points per game. Penn (9-10, 2-3 Ivy) will then stay in Connecticut for another matchup against Hartford on Monday. But that’s looking ahead, and if the timing holds up, you’ll be able to catch this one and still catch the Eagles hosting the New York Giants in the NFC divisional-round game later that night (8:15., Fox29).