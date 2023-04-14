Sixers center Joel Embiid is a finalist for NBA MVP for third consecutive season

As expected, 76ers center Joel Embiid, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, and Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were announced as finalists for the NBA MVP award during Friday’s NBA Tip-Off show on TNT.

The hosts also announced the finalists for the defensive player of the year, sixth man of the year, rookie of the year, most improved player, clutch player of the year, and coach of the year. The nominees were voted on by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters from around the world.

The award winners will be announced throughout the postseason.

Embiid is expected to win the award after finishing as runner-up to Jokić in each of the last two seasons. Embiid won his second consecutive scoring title with 33.1 points per game. He was also eighth (10.2) in rebounding and seventh in blocks (1.7).

Jokić was 18th (24.5), second (11.8) in rebounds and third (9.8) in assists. He also led the league with 29 triple-doubles. Antetokounmpo was the best player on the league’s best team. He was fifth (31.1) in the league in scoring and third (11.8) in rebounds.

Here’s a look at the other finalists:

Clutch player of the year: Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls small forward DeMar DeRozan, and Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox.

Most improved: New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Utah Jazz power forward Lauri Markkanen.

Sixth man of the year: Boston Celtics point guard Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis, and New York Knicks point guard Immanuel Quickley.

Defensive player of the year: Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, and Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Evan Mobley.

Coach of the year: Sacramento Kings’ Mike Brown, Oklahoma City Thunder’s Mark Daigneault, Boston Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla.

Rookie of the year: Orlando Magic power forward Paolo Banchero, Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams.

