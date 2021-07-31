The U.S. women’s gymnastics team will be in action in Tokyo on Sunday, but they’ll be competing without four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.

Biles has withdrawn from the women’s vault and uneven bars finals after pulling herself out of the women’s team final and the all-around competition this week to protect her health.

She could still compete in the women’s floor final on Monday or the beam final on Tuesday, but has been suffering from a case of “the twisties” — a phenomenon where gymnasts lose awareness of where they are while midair, making it incredibly difficult to land safely.

First up is the women’s vault final, which will air live on Peacock at 4:45 a.m. Eastern Sunday morning. Biles will be replaced by first-time Olympian MyKayla Skinner, and U.S. gymnast Jade Carey has also qualified for the event.

Next is the women’s uneven bars, which is scheduled to air live on Peacock at 6:27 a.m. Suni Lee, who won the gold medal for Team USA in the all-around competition, will be among the gold medal contenders.

Other notable events Sunday include:

Two Americans will compete for gold medals in track and field finals that will air live in primetime on NBC — Trayvon Bromell in the men’s 100-meter final, and first-time Olympian Keni Harrison in the women’s 100-meter hurdles final.

Though it’ll technically be Monday morning, the U.S. women’s basketball team will take on France in their final game of group play. The game will air live at 12:40 a.m. Monday on the USA Network.

Live coverage of both beach volleyball elimination rounds will air in primetime beginning at 8 p.m. — the women’s competition will be broadcast on NBC, while the men’s games will air on CNBC.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event of every Olympic competition will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

Some track and field, gymnastics, and U.S. men’s basketball events will also be available outside that paywall on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. All events except U.S. men’s basketball games will be on Peacock’s free tier; men’s basketball will be on the paid subscription tier.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity cable subscription with an X1 box, live online streams of events are integrated into the sports tab right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

Sunday’s Tokyo Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock, but not most tape-delayed broadcasts. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s primetime and daytime shows whether or not those events are live, but not for all the delayed coverage on cable channels.

The full tape-delayed broadcasts across all of NBC’s TV channels can be found here.

NBC

8:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Men’s volleyball — U.S. vs. Argentina

10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gymnastics — men’s floor and pommel horse finals (taped)

Beach volleyball — men’s and women’s elimination rounds (taped)

Tennis — men’s singles final (taped)

Golf — men’s final round (taped)

Fencing — men’s team foil final (taped)

Equestrian — eventing, cross country (taped)

Cycling - BMX freestyle finals (taped)

7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Gymnastics — women’s vault final, women’s uneven bars final (taped)

Track & field — men’s 100-meter final, women’s 100-meter hurdle final, men’s long jump final, men’s 800-meter semifinal, men’s 400-meter semifinal, women’s 200-meter first round

Diving — women’s springboard final (taped)

Beach volleyball — women’s elimination round

USA Network

2 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Diving — women’s springboard final

Men’s basketball — Spain vs. Slovenia

Men’s handball — Denmark vs. Sweden

8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Track & field — women’s 100-meter hurdles final, men’s long jump final, women’s 1,500-meter first round, women’s 200-meter first round.

Canoeing — spring qualifying

12:40 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Monday

Women’s basketball — U.S. vs. France

CNBC

2 a.m. to 5 a.m

Men’s handball — Norway vs. France

8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday

Men’s water polo — U.S. vs. Greece

Beach volleyball — men’s elimination round

Field hockey — women’s quarterfinal

Badminton — women’s doubles final and bronze medal

NBCSN

5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Weightlifting — women’s final

Fencing — men’s team foil final

Badminton — women’s singles final

Olympic channel

2 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Tennis — men’s singles final, women’s doubles final, mixed doubles final

10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Wrestling — Greco Roman 60 kg, 77 kg, 97 kg, and 130 kg; women’s freestyle 68 kg and 76 kg

Peacock

4 a.m. to 6:55 a.m.

Gymnastics events final — men’s floor exercise, women’s vault, men’s pommel horse, women’s uneven bars

6:10 a.m. to 8:55 a.m.

Track and field — men’s high jump final, men’s 100-meter semifinals, women’s 100-meter hurdles semifinals, women’s triple jump final, men’s 800-meter semifinals, men’s 400-meter hurdles semifinals, men’s 100-meter final

Telemundo

6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Baseball

9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.