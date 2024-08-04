NBC Olympics TV and streaming schedule for Monday, August 5

The Monday after the middle weekend of the Summer Olympics always feels like a little bit of a comedown, and it’s understandable. You can’t top a 48-hour stretch in which 51 gold medals were won, and the time when the swimming, track and field, and gymnastics schedules overlap.

But there’s still plenty to do and watch on this Monday. The gymnastics headlines include Simone Biles and Suni Lee going for gold in the balance beam and floor exercise finals. The track headline is the women’s 800-meter final, although unfortunately none of Philly’s locals qualified. There’s also more beach volleyball by the Eiffel Tower, and the 3x3 basketball tournaments will crown their champions at the foot of the Champs-Elysées.

If you’re a soccer fan, you might be annoyed that the U.S. men didn’t make the semifinals, but the matchups are big-time: Morocco vs. Spain in Marseille (noon, E!, Telemundo 62, Peacock), and host France vs. Egypt in Lyon (3 p.m., Universo, Peacock).

And if you want something different, kayak cross is pure chaos, from the six-foot drop at the start to the slaloms and collisions across the course. The semis and finals are on USA Network at 10:15 a.m.

You might find kayak cross very cool, or you might find it terrifying. Read more Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

How to watch the Olympics on TV and live streaming online

NBC has lots of coverage on its broadcast and cable channels: the main NBC network, USA, CNBC, E!, and Golf Channel in English; and free-to-air Telemundo and cable channel Universo in Spanish. USA’s coverage is 24/7 every day, with live events when they’re on and replays the rest of the time.

There are also two extra cable channels created specifically for the Olympics called Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2. They have live action, but NBC isn’t publishing the channels’ schedules in advance. All the big cable and satellite providers have the channels, as well as YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV, and Hulu Live.

This year, the traditional NBC prime-time show doesn’t have live action. Instead, it has highlights of the day and storytelling features. The good news is NBC has live coverage from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and even more on weekends, with the big events shown live in the afternoon here.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV. If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

Peacock also has a live whip-around show called “Gold Zone” with hosts including Scott Hanson of “NFL Red Zone,” and a four-events-at-once live stream curated by NBC staff.

The NBC Sports and Peacock apps are available for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s an FAQ page on NBC’s website here with more details.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity X1 cable box, just say “Olympics” into the remote’s voice control function, and everything will come up, whether it’s on TV or online. Other cable and satellite TV providers may offer similar functions.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics, and here are live scores and results.

Action at the 3x3 basketball venue. Unfortunately, the U.S. men's team didn't make the medal rounds. Read more Frank Franklin II / AP

Monday’s Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC daytime and prime-time shows, whether they’re live or not.

NBC

9 a.m.: Track & Field — Morning session (delayed) 9:30 a.m.: Diving — Women’s platform semifinal 11 a.m.: Beach Volleyball — Round of 16 1 p.m.: Track & Field — Evening session: Men’s pole vault final, men’s steeplechase round 1, men’s 200-meter sprint round 1, women’s discus throw final, women’s 200-meter semifinals, women’s 5,000-meter final, women’s 800-meter final 4 p.m.: 3x3 Basketball — Women’s final 4:30 p.m.: 3x3 Basketball — Men’s final 5 p.m.: Men’s Gymnastics — Parallel bars and high bar finals (delayed) 8 p.m. (Prime time show replays): Track & Field finals; Gymnastics — Women’s balance beam and floor finals; Triathlon — Mixed Relay final 11:35 p.m. (Late night show replays): 3x3 Basketball — Men’s and women’s finals

USA Network

2 a.m.: Triathlon — Mixed Relay final 4:05 a.m.: Track & Field — Morning session 7:15 a.m.: Beach Volleyball — Round of 16 9 a.m.: Shooting — Mixed team skeet final 10:15 a.m.: Canoeing — Kayak Cross semifinals and finals 11:30 a.m.: 3x3 Basketball — Semifinals 12:30 p.m.: Water Polo — United States vs. Croatia men 3 p.m.: Volleyball — United States vs. Brazil men’s quarterfinal

E!

4 a.m.: Diving — Women’s platform qualifying 5:45 a.m.: Gymnastics — Apparatus finals 9 a.m.: Diving — Women’s platform semifinal Noon: Soccer: Spain vs. Morocco men’s semifinal 2 p.m.: Artistic Swimming — Team technical routine 3 p.m.: 3x3 Basketball — Men’s and women’s bronze medal games

Paris Extra 1

On air from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m., with featured sports including soccer, sport climbing, volleyball, and 3x3 basketball.

Paris Extra 2

On air from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m., with featured sports including field hockey, table tennis, water polo, and cycling.