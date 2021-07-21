The opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo won’t happen until Friday, but action is already underway in the 32nd summer games.

Thursday highlights include the start of men’s soccer with eight group-stage games, including Brazil vs. Germany. Get your alarm clocks ready — Mexico vs. France airs live at 4 a.m. Eastern on USA Network and Telemundo, thanks to the 13-hour time difference between the East Coast and Tokyo.

Interestingly, famed commentator Andrés Cantor will call both games: Mexico-France on Telemundo in Spanish, then Brazil-Germany in English on USA at 7:30 a.m. He’ll cross town from the Tokyo Stadium to the International Broadcast Center, about a 35-minute ride without traffic. (Which there likely won’t be much of due to Japan’s COVID-19 restrictions.)

The men’s U.S. soccer team failed to qualify for the Olympics, so Americans will have to pick another country to root for. Perhaps Mexico, featuring star winger Diego Lainez; or Spain, with Barcelona teen phenom Pedri. Argentina, Brazil, and France also have familiar names. But with teams required to field rosters with players 24 years old or younger (except for three older players), upsets happen often.

» READ MORE: The top players to watch at the Olympic men’s and women’s soccer tournaments

If you want to watch online, all events are streamed live via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Access is free with authentication through participating pay-TV providers. Over the course of the Olympics, many live events will take place at late hours. For example, 8 p.m. Eastern — when NBC’s flagship broadcast will go on the air — is 9 a.m. in Tokyo.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity cable subscription with an X1 box, live online streams of events are integrated into the sports tab next to TV broadcasts.

The full event schedule for the Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

Here are Friday’s full television listings. All listed times are Eastern.

» READ MORE: Andrés Cantor will call Olympics soccer in English on NBC, 21 years after he first did it

Thursday’s Tokyo Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock, but not most tape-delayed broadcasts. We will let you know what’s on NBC’s flagship prime-time show, whether or not it’s live, once those broadcasts start later this week. NBC’s schedule of tape-delayed broadcasts can be found here.

USA Network

4 a.m.: Men’s soccer — Mexico vs. France

7:30 a.m.: Men’s soccer — Brazil vs. Germany

NBCSN

2 a.m.: Softball — Italy vs. Australia

4 a.m.: Men’s soccer — New Zealand vs. South Korea

7 a.m.: Men’s soccer — Japan vs. South Africa

7:30 p.m.: Rowing — qualifying heats

Olympic Channel

3:30 a.m.: Men’s soccer — Egypt vs. Spain

5:30 a.m.: Men’s soccer — Cote d’Ivoire vs. Saudi Arabia

6:30 a.m.: Men’s soccer — Argentina vs. Australia

8:30 a.m.: Men’s soccer — Honduras vs. Romania

Telemundo

4 a.m.: Men’s soccer — Mexico vs. France

7:30 a.m.: Men’s soccer — Brazil vs. Germany

Universo