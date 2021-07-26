Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles will lead Team USA in action Tuesday in Tokyo, but you’ll have to wake up a little early and log on to Peacock’s free tier to catch it live.

Biles and U.S. teammates Suni Lee, Grace McCallum, and Jordan Chiles (all in their debut Olympics) will take the floor in the women’s gymnastics team final competition live at 6:45 a.m. NBC will re-air the action from Biles and other gymnastics stars on its prime-time show Tuesday evening.

» READ MORE: NBC takes heat for U.S. men’s basketball Olympics coverage

Other high-profile events include:

» READ MORE: Tokyo Olympics schedule: When Philadelphia-area athletes are scheduled to compete

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event of every Olympic competition will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

Some track and field, gymnastics, and U.S. men’s basketball events will also be available outside that paywall on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. All events except U.S. men’s basketball games will be on Peacock’s free tier; men’s basketball will be on the paid subscription tier.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity cable subscription with an X1 box, live online streams of events are integrated into the sports tab right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

» READ MORE: The Inquirer's full Olympics coverage

Tuesday’s Tokyo Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock, but not most tape-delayed broadcasts. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime-time show whether or not those events are live, but not for all the delayed coverage on cable channels.

The full tape-delayed broadcasts across all of NBC’s TV channels can be found here.

NBC

8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Gymnastics — women’s team final (taped)

Swimming — finals: women’s 200 meter freestyle, men’s 200 meter butterfly, women’s 200 meter individual medley, women’s 150 meter freestyle, men’s 4x200 meter relay

12:35 a.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday

Women’s water polo — U.S. vs. Hungary

USA Network

2 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Women’s basketball — U.S. vs. Nigeria

Swimming — qualifying heats

3x3 basketball — quarterfinals

Cycling — women’s mountain bike

4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Women’s soccer — U.S. vs. Argentina

8 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday

Men’s beach volleyball — Gibb/Bourne (U.S.) vs. Gerson/Heidrich (Switzerland)

Table tennis — women’s singles quarterfinals

Men’s volleyball — U.S. vs. Tunisia

Slalom canoeing — qualifying

CNBC

2 a.m. to 4:30 a.m .

Diving — women’s synchronized platform final

Slalom canoeing — women’s final

8 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday

Rowing — finals and semifinals

Men’s rugby — semifinals

Cycling — women’s time trial

Cycling — men’s time trial

NBCSN

2 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Men’s rugby — quarterfinals

7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Softball — U.S. vs. Japan gold medal game

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Women’s beach volleyball — Brazil vs. China

Olympic channel

2 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Tennis — men’s singles second round, women’s singles third round, men’s and women’s doubles quarterfinals

10 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday

Tennis — men’s singles third round, women’s singles and doubles quarterfinals, men’s doubles semifinals, mixed first round

Peacock

6:45 a.m. to 8:40 a.m.

Women’s gymnastics team final

12:40 a.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday

Men’s basketball — U.S. vs. Iran

Telemundo

4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Women’s soccer — U.S. vs. Australia

7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Women’s soccer — Brazil vs. Zambia

Universo

4 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Men’s beach volleyball — Bryl/Fijalek (Poland) vs. Grimalt M./Grimalt E. (Chile)

5 a.m. to 6:45 a.m.

Boxing — elimination rounds

7 a.m. to 9 a.m.