Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles will lead Team USA in action Tuesday in Tokyo, but you’ll have to wake up a little early and log on to Peacock’s free tier to catch it live.
Biles and U.S. teammates Suni Lee, Grace McCallum, and Jordan Chiles (all in their debut Olympics) will take the floor in the women’s gymnastics team final competition live at 6:45 a.m. NBC will re-air the action from Biles and other gymnastics stars on its prime-time show Tuesday evening.
Other high-profile events include:
The U.S. women’s soccer team will play its final group-stage match against Australia live Tuesday at 4 a.m. on the USA Network (where it will re-air at 10 a.m.). After their tournament-opening 3-0 loss to Sweden, the women’s team defeated New Zealand 6-1 on Saturday and will advance to the quarterfinals with either a win or a tie.
Five swimming gold medal events will air live in prime time on NBC Tuesday night, headlined by five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky and two-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel.
The undefeated U.S. softball team will take on Japan for the gold medal live at 7 a.m. on NBCSN. Team USA defeated Japan on Monday in the group stage thanks to a walk-off home run by Kelsey Stewart.
It’ll technically be Wednesday morning, but the U.S. men’s basketball team will face Iran in group play live at 12:40 a.m. on Peacock. It will only air live on Peacock’s paid tier, but there are ways to stream it if you subscribe to a pay-TV provider. NBC will re-air the game at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event of every Olympic competition will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.
Some track and field, gymnastics, and U.S. men’s basketball events will also be available outside that paywall on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. All events except U.S. men’s basketball games will be on Peacock’s free tier; men’s basketball will be on the paid subscription tier.
If you have a Comcast Xfinity cable subscription with an X1 box, live online streams of events are integrated into the sports tab right next to TV broadcasts.
NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.
The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.
Tuesday’s Tokyo Olympics TV schedule
As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock, but not most tape-delayed broadcasts. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime-time show whether or not those events are live, but not for all the delayed coverage on cable channels.
The full tape-delayed broadcasts across all of NBC’s TV channels can be found here.
NBC
8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Gymnastics — women’s team final (taped)
Swimming — finals: women’s 200 meter freestyle, men’s 200 meter butterfly, women’s 200 meter individual medley, women’s 150 meter freestyle, men’s 4x200 meter relay
12:35 a.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday
Women’s water polo — U.S. vs. Hungary
USA Network
2 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Women’s basketball — U.S. vs. Nigeria
Swimming — qualifying heats
3x3 basketball — quarterfinals
Cycling — women’s mountain bike
4 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Women’s soccer — U.S. vs. Argentina
8 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday
Men’s beach volleyball — Gibb/Bourne (U.S.) vs. Gerson/Heidrich (Switzerland)
Table tennis — women’s singles quarterfinals
Men’s volleyball — U.S. vs. Tunisia
Slalom canoeing — qualifying
CNBC
2 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
Diving — women’s synchronized platform final
Slalom canoeing — women’s final
8 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday
Rowing — finals and semifinals
Men’s rugby — semifinals
Cycling — women’s time trial
Cycling — men’s time trial
NBCSN
2 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Men’s rugby — quarterfinals
7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Softball — U.S. vs. Japan gold medal game
9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Women’s beach volleyball — Brazil vs. China
Olympic channel
2 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Tennis — men’s singles second round, women’s singles third round, men’s and women’s doubles quarterfinals
10 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday
Tennis — men’s singles third round, women’s singles and doubles quarterfinals, men’s doubles semifinals, mixed first round
Peacock
6:45 a.m. to 8:40 a.m.
Women’s gymnastics team final
12:40 a.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday
Men’s basketball — U.S. vs. Iran
Telemundo
4 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Women’s soccer — U.S. vs. Australia
7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Women’s soccer — Brazil vs. Zambia
Universo
4 a.m. to 5 a.m.
Men’s beach volleyball — Bryl/Fijalek (Poland) vs. Grimalt M./Grimalt E. (Chile)
5 a.m. to 6:45 a.m.
Boxing — elimination rounds
7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Women’s soccer — Chile vs. Japan