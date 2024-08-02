NBC Olympics TV and streaming schedule for Saturday, Aug. 3

Track and field takes center stage at the Paris Olympics Saturday, headlined by Sha’Carri Richardson’s quest to win her first Olympics medal.

Richardson will be on the track to compete in the women’s 100-meter semifinal, which is scheduled to begin at 1:50 p.m. Eastern on NBC. Unless something unexpected happens, Richardson should advance to the 100-meter final, scheduled for 3:20 p.m. Eastern. Richardson’s U.S. teammates — Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry — also advanced to the semifinals.

Advertisement

The Dallas native was slated to travel to the Tokyo Olympics after winning the women’s 100-meter dash at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Ore. Following the race, Richardson tested positive for marijuana — which she said she used to help her cope following the death of her biological mother — and her race was invalidated. After a poor performance in 2022, Richardson bounced back to win the 100 meters at the U.S. outdoor track and field championships two years in a row.

Other notable events Saturday include:

Simone Biles, who has already earned two gold medals in Paris, and U.S. teammate Jade Carey will compete in the women’s vault final at 10:20 a.m. Eastern on NBC. Katie Ledecky will compete in the 800-meter freestyle, looking to become the first female swimmer in Olympics history to win an event at four consecutive Games. Ledecky will hit the pool around 3:28 p.m. Eastern on NBC. Other gold medal swimming events Saturday include the men’s 100-meter butterfly (2:30 p.m.), the women’s 200-meter individual medley (3:08 p.m.), and the mixed 4x100 meter relay (3:58 p.m.). The U.S. men’s basketball team will face Puerto Rico at 11:15 a.m. Eastern. It’s the final game of the group stage, with Team USA undefeated atop Group C after two blowouts. We’ll see how much playing time Joel Embiid gets after having been benched against South Sudan. The U.S. women’s soccer team, which finished the group stage undefeated, will take on Japan in the quarterfinals Saturday at 9 a.m. on the USA Network. The winner will move onto the semifinals, where they’ll face off against the winner of the Canada vs. Germany match at 1 p.m. Eastern.

» READ MORE: Simone Biles pulled off two great comebacks: One to win gold, one to step back from the brink.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, there are two extra cable channels created specifically for the Olympics called Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2. They have live action, but NBC isn’t publishing the channels’ schedules in advance. All the big cable and satellite providers have the channels, as well as YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV, and Hulu Live.

This year, the traditional NBC prime time show doesn’t have live action. Instead, it has highlights of the day and storytelling features. The good news is NBC has live coverage from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and even more on weekends, with the big events shown live in the afternoon here.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV. If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

The NBC Sports and Peacock apps are available for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s an FAQ page on NBC’s website here with more details.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity X1 cable box, just say “Olympics” into the remote’s voice control function, and everything will come up, whether it’s on TV or online. Other cable and satellite TV providers may offer similar functions.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics in Philadelphia time, and here are live scores and results.

» READ MORE: How Jason Kelce’s Super Bowl speech helped power U.S. rowing team to historic Olympic gold

Saturday’s Paris Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC daytime and prime time shows whether they’re live or not.

NBC

5 a.m: Track and field – qualifying; swimming – qualifying heats; cycling – men’s road race 10:20 a.m.: Gymnastics – women’s vault final 11:15 a.m.: Men’s basketball – United States vs. Puerto Rico 1 p.m.: Track and field – men’s shot put final; women’s 100-meter semifinals; women’s triple jump final; mixed 4x400-meter relay final; women’s 100-meter final; men’s decathlon 1,500 meter 2:30 p.m.: Swimming – men’s 100-meter butterfly final; women’s 200-meter individual medley final; women’s 800-meter freestyle final; mixed 4x100-meter medley relay final 4:15 p.m.: Gymnastics – men’s floor final (delayed) 5:30 p.m.: Rowing – finals (delayed) 8 p.m.: (Prime time show replays): Swimming – finals; track and field – finals 12 a.m. Sunday (late night show replays): Canoeing – kayak cross heats; 3x3 basketball – elimination round

USA Network

3 a.m.: Men’s beach volleyball – Germany vs. Poland 3:45 a.m.: Shooting – women’s sport pistol final 4:30 a.m.: Rowing – finals 5:20 a.m.: Swimming - qualifying heats 7:15 a.m.: Women’s field hockey – United States vs. South Africa 9 a.m.: Women’s soccer quarterfinals – United States vs. Japan 11 a.m.: Men’s water polo – United States vs. Montenegro 1 p.m.: Track and field – men’s shot put final; women’s 100-meter semifinals; women’s triple jump final; mixed 4x400-meter relay final; women’s 100-meter final; men’s decathlon 1,500 meter 4:05 p.m.: – 3x3 basketball – women’s elimination round

Golf Channel

3 a.m.: Golf – Men’s third round

CNBC

5 a.m.: Cycling – men’s road race 2:30 p.m.: Boxing – men’s quarterfinals 3:05 p.m.: Men’s basketball – Serbia vs. South Sudan 4:45 p.m.: Beach volleyball – lucky loser

E!

4:05 a.m.: Track and field – qualifying 6:40 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball – Spain vs. Germany 7 a.m.: Fencing – women’s team sabre quarterfinals 7:50 a.m.: Archery – women’s final 9:30 a.m.: Gymnastics – apparatus finals 11:50 a.m.: Soccer women’s quarterfinal 1 p.m.: Fencing – women’s team sabre bronze competition and final

Paris Extra 1

On air from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m., with featured sports volleyball, soccer, water polo, and canoeing.

Paris Extra 2