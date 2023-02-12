Miles Sanders’ son arrives at Super Bowl LVII in Eagles gear. Move over, little Kelce

PHOENIX — Maybe you’ve noticed how hard Miles Sanders has been running.

Is it because he wants to win? Is it because he’s finally realized North and South beats East and West?

Is it because he’s going to become a free agent after Super Bowl LVII here Sunday?

Yes to all of that. But there’s more.

Sanders became a father for the first time on Dec. 14, when longtime girlfriend Stephany Caraballo gave birth to Amari.

“Now you know why I’ve been running so hard,” Sanders told me a few weeks ago.

He had the Daddy eyes; dark shadows and bags underneath, like every 25-year-old new father.

“At least he’s sleeping good,” Sanders said.

So, can Amari fly at eight weeks?

“Oh yeah,” Sander said a few days ago. “They’ll be here Friday.”

And so they were.

Sanders posted photos of Amari in his Instagram story. In one video, Amari is decked out in a midnight green onesie, squirming happily, pacifier in place. A photo shows Sanders holding his son and smiling, and another shows him in an Eagles sweatshirt kissing his boy, who is wearing an Eagles knit hat.

All-Pro center Jason Kelce’s daughter might have been getting all the headlines but she hasn’t even made an appearance yet. Kylie Kelce is 38 weeks pregnant with daughter No. 3, but she didn’t want to miss what might be Jason’s last dance — now 35, Jason considers retirement every February — so she’s coming, and she’s bringing two OB/GYNs with her to the game.

Sanders has kept the news on the down-low. Many of his own teammates even don’t know. If the Eagles win, don’t expect to see Amari on the confetti-strewn field at State Farm Stadium, and don’t expect to see him on a float rolling up Broad Street in the victory parade.

But it was important for Sanders to have his new little man in attendance in his greatest hour after his best season.

Sanders ran for 1,269 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in 2022. His previous highs were 867 yards and six touchdowns in the second of three injury-plagued seasons. And he’s saved his best for last.

In the last nine games, including the Eagles’ playoff wins, Sanders is averaging 71.6 yards and 5.0 yards per carry. He keeps breaking his career high: he gained 134 yards against Jacksonville in October, 143 against Green Bay in November, and 144 against the Giants in December. He’s also scored seven touchdowns in those last nine games, more than he scored in any other entire season.

In his fourth season, he has proven durable, efficient, and complete. That should set him up for a big contract as he enters free agency for the first time.

He made just $1.2 million in 2022, the last year of his rookie deal. In a running back-rich market that will include the Giants’ Saquon Barkley, Raiders star Josh Jacobs is the only pending free agent who had both more rushing yards and rushing touchdowns than Sanders.

Barkley and Jacobs might lead the pack with four-year, $50 million deals, but Sanders could convince a few teams he’s worth, say, three years and $30 million — especially if he goes off against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Thirty million bucks will buy a lot of diapers.

